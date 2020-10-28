Art Foray at LongHouse Reserve: Hunt, Find & Win Art

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The hunt is on at the LongHouse Reserve! Embark on the inaugural Art Foray to find and potentially win one of nine one-of-a-kind works of art hidden around the 16-acre property.

When East Hampton’s LongHouse Reserve reopened in June, the ongoing children’s scavenger hunt became a popular family attraction once again, but the council realized its scope was just a bit too narrow. “It was often said that we were missing something for the parents,” Executive Director Matko Tomičić says. “By the end of the summer, the members of our council, which is the Junior Committee, wanted to do something special, especially Scott Bluedorn.” The East Hampton artist and councilmember was given the reigns to conceptualize and curate a scavenger hunt for adults that would run alongside the children’s hunt for a limited time.

Christened the Art Foray, the adult scavenger hunt features one work each from local artists Brianne Ashe, Rossa Cole, Conrad DeKwiatkowski, Fitzhugh Karol, Laurie Lambrecht, Mica Marder, Alexander Perez, Almond Zigmund and Bluedorn. The art on display encompasses a wide array of materials including polymer clay, plant material, crystal glass, crema marble, wool and more. “You have to look up in the trees, in the shrubs and on the rocks,” Tomičić says. “Some of the pieces are small, some are large, but all are hidden.”

For a chance to win, you must first reserve a ticket to one of the LongHouse Reserve’s three daily time slots through Halloween. When you arrive, you’ll receive a free game guide identifying what each artwork looks like and a photographic clue to its general location. This guide will prove essential to win, as the property features more than 60 artworks from local artists and legends including Buckminster Fuller, Dale Chihuly, Willem de Kooning, Yoko Ono, Bernar Venet and Ai Weiwei. All Art Foray pieces can be found by simply looking hard enough, so touching or attempting to move the works is strictly prohibited.

Once you find a piece, take a photo of it and share it publicly on Instagram or Facebook, tagging the artist and including the #LongHouseArtForay hashtag. If you don’t use social media, you may also email your photos to inf[email protected]. Either method will enter you into a drawing to win the art that you found. “Theoretically, if you’re really lucky, you could win a small collection of nine artists’ works,” Tomičić says.

The game ends on Saturday, October 31 at 4 p.m. And the nine winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m., becoming the LongHouse Reserve’s first-ever art giveaway recipients. Winners will also be notified directly and asked to pick up their prize during open hours—Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., through Thanksgiving.

For tickets and more information, visit longhouse.org.