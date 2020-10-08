Blog du Jour

Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Voting: Let It Fly

Mike Pence with Fly
Mike Pence at the 2020 Vice Presidential Debate
A fly on the head can cause problems, and you never want a fly to be the star of your show, whether you’re in the midst of a backyard gathering or a vice presidential debate…or voting for Dan’s Best of the Best.

For that matter, ticks and mosquitos and other pests aren’t so welcome, either, despite the endless memes and witty one-liners such visits might generate.

No matter what side of the political aisle you call home, we can all agree that the best way to tell everyone where you turn to keep those flies and bugs away from your home is to cast your vote for Best Pest Control in Dan’s Best of the Best 2020. You’ll find the top pest control providers in the Hamptons and on the North Fork in the Dan’s Best of the Best Home & Personal Services section for the Hamptons and the North Fork, but there’s so much more.

You’ll also be able to vote for your Dan’s Best of the Best picks for best builder and the best contractor, the best cleaning service and the best domestic agency, the best electrician, the best plumber, the best power washer and more. Best Head Fly? Maybe next year.

Dan’s Best of the Best 2020

Vote every day through November 15 for Dan’s Best of the Best!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

