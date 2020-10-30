Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions: October 30–November 5, 2020

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is well-known for its multitude of art galleries displaying the work of talented local artists, and that’s on full display this week. Check out these five can’t-miss art shows, and keep an eye out for next week’s top picks.

ArtRemsenburg: Autumn 2020 Exhibit

Now through Saturday, October 31.

The Remsenburg Academy presents a new exhibition of paintings and photography. To maintain social distancing, the gallery is limited to three guests at any one time, and masks are required to enter. 130 South Country Road, Remsenburg. 631-259-3415, hamptonsgateway.com/artremsenburg

Life Goes On Exhibition

Now through Monday, November 2.

Vietnam veteran John Melillo’s journey is reflected through this powerful oil painting series, also featuring exclusive, never-before-seen “Original Photos” he took in Vietnam. 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Subtext Exhibition

Now through November 8.

MM Fine Art presents Subtext, a new exhibition exploring a wide diversity of text-based art. The show features artists Irina Alimanestianu, Willem De Kooning, Perle Fine, Jim Gemake, Pat Hobaugh, Edward Holland, Anna Jurinich, Justin Lyons, David Porter, Dan Rizzie and William Quigley. 4 North Main Street, Southampton. mmfineart.com

FOUR ROOMS 3 Exhibition

Now through November 22.

VSOP Projects presents their third annual FOUR ROOMS exhibition, featuring four concurrent one-room solo presentations by Maggie Avolio, Chiaozza, Lisa Levy and an exhibition of small sculptures organized by Justin Horne. 311 Front Street, Greenport. 631-603-7736, vsopprojects.com

Cloud Garden Exhibition

Now through November 30.

Cloud Garden is a site-specific outdoor installation and community project by artist Monica Banks. Installed in the trees of Guild Hall’s Furman Garden, tangles of wire, balled-up deer fencing, feathers, pop tops from seltzer cans, unidentifiable pieces of hardware and other artifacts from the artist’s everyday life hang as mobiles, creating dangling objects that shimmer in the air like the stories we tell about ourselves. 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

