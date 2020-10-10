Fall Boating Safety on the East End

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The air is a bit cooler, the light fading a bit faster, and it might seem like the time is upon us to pull up anchor. But in fact, fall on the East End is one of the most ideal times to get out on there aboard your boat and enjoy the sea, sound and surround waterways. Follow these boating safety tips to ensure a great day on the water.

Other than the colors of leaves in the trees onshore and needing to dress more warmly, what’s different about boating in the fall? Well, quite a bit, according to the BoatUS Foundation for Boating Safety and Clean Water, especially when it comes your safety aboard.

One big issue is there are fewer boats—often the quickest pathway to a rescue—on the water, so flagging down a good Samaritan just got harder. So what’s your plan to stay safe? Here are five fall boating safety tips.