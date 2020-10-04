Hugh Jackman Bares All for R.M. Williams Commercial

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

East Hampton resident Hugh Jackman is the face—and body?—of R.M. Williams.

The Australia-based clothing manufacturer has released a new video for its new men’s boots in which Jackman takes a non-complete clause a little too seriously, wearing “nothing” but the boots.

R.M. Williams said in a funny, tongue-in-cheek statement: “1 October, 2020 – It has come to the attention of R.M.Williams that a video of a private meeting between one of R.M.Williams’ senior executives and Hugh Jackman has made its way onto the Internet. R.M.Williams strongly supports our Global Boot Ambassador Hugh Jackman and we are very proud of our association with this truly undeniable character. Our beautiful and purposefully designed footwear is built using 80 hand-crafted processes to deliver superior comfort. Indeed, perhaps too much comfort. To be clear, R.M.Williams encourages all people – including Hugh Jackman – to wear clothes. Clothes have many amazing benefits from making the wearer look stylish to making meetings way less awkward.”

Jackman is, of course, no stranger to getting naked on camera, especially as X-Men hero Wolverine.

Watch the video above.