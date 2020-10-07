Kim Cattrall Lists East Hampton Home with Sotheby’s

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Actress Kim Cattrall has listed her East Hampton home for $3.25 million with Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Real Estate.

The Gerard Drive property, available for the first time in decades, has a shingled Bayfront home with oversized detached studio. According to Sotheby’s, the home is tucked behind a gate, professionally landscaped and fenced with a generous 4/10 of an acre, stretching from Gerard Dive to Gardiner’s Bay, and offers “seclusion, sophistication and the laid back waterfront lifestyle that this unique Springs peninsula has offered for generations.”

Sotheby’s adds that the property includes the following:

Plenty of grassy areas, mahogany decks, and bluestone walkways frame the main house and spacious studio.

Inside the Main House: an L shaped open living/dining area with wood burning fireplace, highlighted by an oversized wall of water facing windows, providing sweeping views (3 exposures): across to Gardiner’s Island, northwest towards Shelter Island and southeast towards Montauk (the End).

The living room doubles as a Hollywood style screening room as well with 59 X 80 motorized screen which descends from a recess in the ceiling on command, complimented by professional projector.

2 bedrooms, plus a loft, high end kitchen, hardwood flooring and 2 and a half baths.

The detached studio is heated and cooled, with a half bath of its own.

There is a large newly done outdoor shower.

The waterside hot tub is screened where needed, without sacrificing why you are here: the water views.

Cattrall, known for the iconic Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, currently stars in Fox’s Filthy Rich, a primetime soap in which she plays the matriarch of a Christian television dynasty rocked by the death of her husband and the introduction of his three illegitimate children.