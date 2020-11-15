South o’ the Highway

Hugh Jackman Ends ‘Feud’ with Ryan Reynolds for Charity

East Hampton resident Hugh Jackman has ended his long-running “feud” with Ryan Reynolds for a good cause.

The two actors have had a long-standing comedic feud since appearing in X-Men Origins: Wolverine together. In a new promotional video for Sam’s Club, Jackman and Reynolds agree to “forgive” each other in order to raise funds for two charities.

Buying Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee or Reynolds’ Aviatian Gin products from Sam’s Club will count as a vote for either celeb, respectively, which will donate money to the Laughing Man Foundation and the SickKids Foundation.

You can learn more at the special “The Feud” site and watch the video above.

