Top 10 Winter Water View Dining Spots on the East End

The Atlantic Ocean or the Long Island Sound, the Shinnecock Canal or Coecles Harbor—whatever your favorite water view on the East End, there is little doubt that it gets all the better when paired with an unforgettable meal. With outdoor dining season being extended across the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork, here’s a menu of 10 terrific dining destinations where the views are as much a reason to go as the food.

A Lure Chowder House & Oyster-ia

Chef Tom Schaudel’s seafood-centric spot on the waters of Peconic Bay is the perfect place to enjoy such inventive fare as macadamia-coconut crusted flounder and shrimp-and-pork meatballs, or an all-time classic steamed lobster—which, by the way, is the only way to get it. Literally, per Chef Schaudel’s own commentary on the menu: “I believe it to be somewhat sacrilegious, while gazing out at the Peconic Bay, to eat a whole lobster any way other than steamed with lemon and butter.” 62300 Main Rd, Southold • alurenorthfork.com

Anker

Perfect cold weather day? A bowl of brothy bouillabaisse or clammy Down East Chowda to warm you up, a side of perfectly smoky “GHK” Pitmaster’s Bacon (that’s Green Kill Kitchen, and the master is Chef Matty Boudreau) and a seat on the upper deck offering perhaps the most unsung spectacular water view dining spot in Greenport. 47 Front St., Greenport • anker47.com

Claudio’s

“Heaters, igloos and hoodies…” That’s the cold-weather call at the classic Greenport restaurant where you can dine thisclose to the boats on such warming fare as a Mahi Reuben, Lobster Mac & Cheese, steamed wild mussels and more. 111 Main St., Greenport • claudios.com

Cowfish

Is there any brunch idea more delicious than an order of Benedict Rockefeller—sage-fried oysters, reggiano creamed spinach and artichokes, two sunnyside eggs, hollandaise, applewood bacon, scallions, sriracha)—a glass of wine and the sights of the winter sun glistening on the water below the top tier of this top Hampton Bays fave? (The answer is no.) 258 E Montauk Hwy., Hampton Bays • cowfishrestaurant.com

Farm Country Kitchen

This uber charming spot offers heaters and a country firepit for cooler-season outdoor seating alongside the Peconic River, and palate pleasers from a Buratta Antipasta—seared long stem artichokes, toasted yellow peppers, red peppers, cherry tomatoes, local fried goat cheese, Brooklyn buratta, grilled bread with basil pesto and imported olive oil—to the aptly named Bonfire Wrap—grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon, red onions with pasta salad—that will keep you coming back all year long. 513 West Main St., Riverhead • farmcountrykitchenli.com

The Halyard at Sound View

It’s reservation-only dining in the bright, airy dining room of this Greenport gem that is so close to the water, you’ll swear you were on a ship bobbing in the Long Island Sound while enjoying Chef Stephan Bogardus’s inventive offerings such as Peconic Bay Striped Bass with chorizo, seasonal squash, Swiss chard and pickled peppers (say that three times, fast) or Cider-Braised Pork Belly with local celery, apples and maple jus. Bonus: Best. Sunset. View. Ever. 58775 County Rd 48, Greenport • thehalyardgreenport.com

Le Bilboquet

Sag Harbor’s historic Long Wharf is your backdrop for the inevitable selfies you’ll snap—when you aren’t sending jealous friends those photos of the legendary Poulet Cajun (Cajun Chicken, Beurre Blanc), Linguini Vongole with local baby clams and yes-please-I’ll-have-another St. Tropez G&T of American gin, Mediterranean tonic, grapes, thyme, coconut and lemon.1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor • lebilboquetsag.com

Oakland’s Restaurant & Marina

The cool air gets instantly toastier with savory short rib sliders, spicy lollipop wings tossed in Korean-style barbeque sauce, sumptuous seafood pasta—jumbo shrimp, scallops and calamari sautéed with fresh basil and tomatoes tossed with ribbons of fettuccine—and the spectacular Shinnecock Inlet waters. 373 Dune Rd, Hampton Bays • oaklandsrestaurant.net

Ram’s Head Inn

The unmatched country charm of the inn may actually be exceeded by the view you’ll have overlooking Coecles Harbor as you sit inside your cozy igloo snacking on roasted Peeko oysters or duck confit quesadilla, or indulging in a caramel apple crumble or other sweet treat. 108 S Ram Island Dr., Shelter Island • theramsheadinn.com

Scarpetta Beach

Elegant and easy-going as once, the award-winning gem at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa offers a “Downtown Manhattan Meets Montauk Vibe,” a menu showcasing the likes of such light dishes as local fluke crudo with roasted sunchoke, blood orange and black salt (wow!) and hearty pastas like the Duck & Foie Gras Ravioli and Short Rib & Bone Marrow Agnolotti. Oh, and the endless expanse of Atlantic Ocean filling your view, of course. 290 Old Montauk Hwy., Montauk • gurneysresorts.com