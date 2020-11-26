Vote Dan’s Best of the Best Shopping for Black Friday and the Holidays

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and whatever moniker has been given to the Sunday that precedes Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday…holiday shopping season is officially here in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. And there is no better way to get the perfect gift than by shopping local on the East End.
Our local shops and merchants have the best of everything for everyone on your list—which is why you should not only make your purchases from them, but also show them your support by voting for your favorites in Dan’s Best of the Best 2020! You can vote every single day for the Best Antique Store and the Best Appliance Store, the Best Bike Shop and the Best Children’s Clothing Store, the Best Jewelry Store and the Best Toy Store and the Best Women’s Clothing Store and so much more, just by visiting DansBOTB.com.
Hamptons Best of the Best Shopping Winners 2019
BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Antiques Center Southampton
Gold – Black Swan Antiques
Silver – Good Ground Antique Center
Bronze – Laurin Copen Antiques
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Gringer & Sons
Gold – Plesser’s Appliances
Silver – P.C. Richard & Son
BEST BAIT/TACKLE SHOP
Platinum – East End Bait & Tackle
Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Silver – Haskell’s Bait & Tackle
Bronze – Tight Lines Tackle Inc.
BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Sag Harbor Cycle Company
Silver – Rotations Bicycle Center
Bronze – Amagansett Beach & Bicycle Company
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft & Marine
Gold – Mariner’s Cove Marina
Silver – Strong’s Marine Southampton Showroom
Bronze – Spellmans Marine
BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Southampton Books
Gold – Berry and Co.
Silver – Canio’s Books
Bronze – BookHampton
BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Bean 2 Tween
Gold – Baby Shock
Silver – Hildreth’s Home Goods
Bronze – Stella & Ruby
BEST CONSIGNMENT/THRIFT SHOP
Platinum – The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store
Gold – The SASF Retail Shop
Bronze – ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop
BEST DÉCOR/HOME FURNISHINGS
*Hall of Famer – English Country Antiques
Platinum – Hildreth’s Home Goods
Gold – Serena & Lily
Silver – Rumrunner Home
Bronze – Sylvester & Co. Modern General
BEST DOMESTIC AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southampton
Gold – Rubio Premier Motors
Silver – Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac Inc.
Bronze – Otis Ford
BEST FABRIC/TEXTILES
Platinum – Long Wharf Upholstery & Fabrics
Gold – Textile Mill End Shop
Silver – Hildreth’s Home Goods
Bronze – Hampton Fabric & Blinds
BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Roses and Rice
Gold – Flowers by Rori
Silver – Bridgehampton Florist
Bronze – The Sag Harbor Florist
BEST FOREIGN AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Porsche of Southampton
Gold – BMW of Southampton
Silver – Audi Southampton
Bronze – Mercedes of Southampton
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Shinnecock True Value Hardware
Gold – Thayer’s Hardware & Patio
Silver – Emporium Hardware
Bronze – Herrick Hardware
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Platinum – Jill Lynn & Co
Gold – Garden of Silver
Silver – Corwin’s Jewelers
Bronze – London Jewelers
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Edward Archer
Gold – Brooks Brothers
Silver – Ganeaux
Bronze – Impulse for Men
BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.
Gold – Hampton Nursery & Landscapes
Silver – Marders
Bronze – Eastlands Nursery & Farms
BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – Southampton Optiks
Gold – Hamptons Eye and Vision, Eugene Parker O.D.
Silver – Seifert Eye Associates
BEST PRE-OWNED/CLASSIC AUTO DEALER
Platinum – BMW of Southampton
Gold – Aventura Motors
Silver – Rubio Premier Motors
Bronze – Grand Prix Café
BEST SHOE STORE
Platinum – Jildor Shoes
Gold – Kai-Kai Sandals
Silver – Tutto Bene Ltd.
BEST SPORTING GOODS
Platinum – Skidmore’s Sports & Styles
Gold – Olympia Sports
Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport
Bronze – Gym Source
BEST SUPERMARKET
Platinum – Stop & Shop Southampton
Gold – King Kullen Bridgehampton
Silver – IGA Montauk
Bronze – Stop & Shop Hampton Bays
BEST SURF SHOP/BEACH WEAR
Platinum – Wetter or Not
Gold – Island Surf
Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport
BEST TOY STORE
Platinum – Stevenson’s Toy Store
Gold – Double Rainbow
Silver – The Wharf Shop
Bronze – Hildreth’s Home Goods
BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Therapy Life & Style
Gold – Shock
Silver – Mint Clothing Boutiques
Bronze – Sylvester & Co. Modern General
North Fork Best of the Best Shopping Winners 2019
BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Peddlers Rest Antiques
Gold – Antiques & Old Lace
Silver – In the Attic Too
Bronze – Lydia’s Antiques & Stained Glass
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Gringer & Sons, Inc.
Gold – Carl’s Equipment & Supply
Silver – P.C. Richard & Son – Riverhead
Bronze – The Home Depot
BEST BAIT/TACKLE SHOP
Platinum – Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle
Gold – Jamesport Bait & Tackle
Silver – Warren’s Tackle Center
Bronze – Mattituck Fishing Station
BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Country Time Cycle
Silver – Piccozzi’s Fuel & Bike Shop
Bronze – Dan’s Bike Rental
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Lighthouse Marina
Gold – Port of Egypt
Silver – North Shore Yacht Sales
Bronze – Modern Yachts
BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace
Gold – Black Cat Books
Silver – Burton’s Bookstore
BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Creations by Lisa
Gold – Renee’s Kids Corner
Silver – Ralph Lauren Children’s Factory Store – Riverhead
Bronze – The Children’s Place – Riverhead
BEST CONSIGNMENT/THRIFT SHOP
Platinum – Eastern Long Island Hospital Opportunity Shop
Gold – Treasure Exchange Southold
Silver – K’s Treasure Chest
Bronze – Salvation Army Family Store
BEST DÉCOR/HOME FURNISHINGS
Platinum – 1670 Furniture House
Gold – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating
Silver – The Weathered Barn
Bronze – Renee’s
BEST DOMESTIC AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Mullen Motors
Gold – Riverhead Ford, Lincoln, Mercury
Silver – Lucas Ford
BEST FABRIC/TEXTILES
Platinum – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating
Gold – Wallace Home Design Center
Silver – Shed Textile Company
Bronze – Michaels Craft Store
BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Ivy League Flowers & Gifts
Gold – Blooms by Design
Silver – Mattituck Florist & Garden Shop
Bronze – Homeside Florist & Greenhouses
BEST FOREIGN AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Apple Honda
Gold – Hyundai 112
Silver – Eagle Auto Mall
BEST FORMALWEAR
Platinum – Crinoline Fashion Boutique, Ltd
Gold – Renee’s
Silver – Mint Clothing Boutiques
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Orlowski True Value
Gold – Ace Hardware – Southold
Silver – Jamesport True Value
Bronze – Shelter Island Hardware
BEST JEWELRY STORE
*Hall of Famer – Robert’s Jewelers
Platinum – Satnick Jewelers
Gold – Orenda Fine Jewelry
Silver – Metal Monk
Bronze – Riverhead Gold – & Diamond Co.
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Crinoline Fashion Boutique
Gold – Renee’s
Silver – Brooks Brothers Factory Store – Riverhead
Bronze – Banana Republic Factory Store
BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Shade Trees Nursery
Gold – Verderber Nursery
Silver – Talmage—Agway Farm & Garden Center
Bronze – Greenland Family Farms
BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – Southold Optician
Gold – North Fork Optical
Silver – Greenport Eyeworks
Bronze – Pro Vision Family Eye Care
BEST SHOE STORE
Platinum – Aldo Outlet
Gold – Sole Provisions
Silver – Timberland Factory Store
Bronze – Ugg Factory Outlet
BEST SPORTING GOODS
Platinum – One Love Beach
Gold – East End Paddle Sports
Silver – North Fork Saddlery
Bronze – Dick’s Sporting Goods
BEST SUPERMARKET (Learn More)
Platinum – ShopRite
Gold – Stop & Shop Riverhead
Silver – IGA Shelter Island
Bronze – IGA Southold
BEST SURF SHOP/BEACH WEAR
Platinum – One Love Beach
Gold – Claudio’s Shirt Shack
Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport
BEST TOY STORE
Platinum – Ye Olde Party Shoppe
Gold – Gold – smith’s Toys and Electronics
BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Summer Girl
Gold – Mint – Love Lane
Silver – Crinoline Boutique
Bronze – Impulse Boutique
