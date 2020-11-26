Vote Dan’s Best of the Best Shopping for Black Friday and the Holidays

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday and whatever moniker has been given to the Sunday that precedes Cyber Monday and Giving Tuesday…holiday shopping season is officially here in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. And there is no better way to get the perfect gift than by shopping local on the East End.

Our local shops and merchants have the best of everything for everyone on your list—which is why you should not only make your purchases from them, but also show them your support by voting for your favorites in Dan’s Best of the Best 2020! You can vote every single day for the Best Antique Store and the Best Appliance Store, the Best Bike Shop and the Best Children’s Clothing Store, the Best Jewelry Store and the Best Toy Store and the Best Women’s Clothing Store and so much more, just by visiting DansBOTB.com.

Hamptons Best of the Best Shopping Winners 2019

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

Platinum – Antiques Center Southampton

Gold – Black Swan Antiques

Silver – Good Ground Antique Center

Bronze – Laurin Copen Antiques

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

Platinum – Gringer & Sons

Gold – Plesser’s Appliances

Silver – P.C. Richard & Son

BEST BAIT/TACKLE SHOP

Platinum – East End Bait & Tackle

Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Silver – Haskell’s Bait & Tackle

Bronze – Tight Lines Tackle Inc.

BEST BIKE SHOP

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold – Sag Harbor Cycle Company

Silver – Rotations Bicycle Center

Bronze – Amagansett Beach & Bicycle Company

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft & Marine

Gold – Mariner’s Cove Marina

Silver – Strong’s Marine Southampton Showroom

Bronze – Spellmans Marine

BEST BOOK STORE

Platinum – Southampton Books

Gold – Berry and Co.

Silver – Canio’s Books

Bronze – BookHampton

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Bean 2 Tween

Gold – Baby Shock

Silver – Hildreth’s Home Goods

Bronze – Stella & Ruby

BEST CONSIGNMENT/THRIFT SHOP

Platinum – The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store

Gold – The SASF Retail Shop

Bronze – ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop

BEST DÉCOR/HOME FURNISHINGS

*Hall of Famer – English Country Antiques

Platinum – Hildreth’s Home Goods

Gold – Serena & Lily

Silver – Rumrunner Home

Bronze – Sylvester & Co. Modern General

BEST DOMESTIC AUTO DEALER

Platinum – Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southampton

Gold – Rubio Premier Motors

Silver – Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac Inc.

Bronze – Otis Ford

BEST FABRIC/TEXTILES

Platinum – Long Wharf Upholstery & Fabrics

Gold – Textile Mill End Shop

Silver – Hildreth’s Home Goods

Bronze – Hampton Fabric & Blinds

BEST FLORIST

Platinum – Roses and Rice

Gold – Flowers by Rori

Silver – Bridgehampton Florist

Bronze – The Sag Harbor Florist

BEST FOREIGN AUTO DEALER

Platinum – Porsche of Southampton

Gold – BMW of Southampton

Silver – Audi Southampton

Bronze – Mercedes of Southampton

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Platinum – Shinnecock True Value Hardware

Gold – Thayer’s Hardware & Patio

Silver – Emporium Hardware

Bronze – Herrick Hardware

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Platinum – Jill Lynn & Co

Gold – Garden of Silver

Silver – Corwin’s Jewelers

Bronze – London Jewelers

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Edward Archer

Gold – Brooks Brothers

Silver – Ganeaux

Bronze – Impulse for Men

BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

Platinum – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.

Gold – Hampton Nursery & Landscapes

Silver – Marders

Bronze – Eastlands Nursery & Farms

BEST OPTICAL STORE

Platinum – Southampton Optiks

Gold – Hamptons Eye and Vision, Eugene Parker O.D.

Silver – Seifert Eye Associates

BEST PRE-OWNED/CLASSIC AUTO DEALER

Platinum – BMW of Southampton

Gold – Aventura Motors

Silver – Rubio Premier Motors

Bronze – Grand Prix Café

BEST SHOE STORE

Platinum – Jildor Shoes

Gold – Kai-Kai Sandals

Silver – Tutto Bene Ltd.

BEST SPORTING GOODS

Platinum – Skidmore’s Sports & Styles

Gold – Olympia Sports

Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport

Bronze – Gym Source

BEST SUPERMARKET

Platinum – Stop & Shop Southampton

Gold – King Kullen Bridgehampton

Silver – IGA Montauk

Bronze – Stop & Shop Hampton Bays

BEST SURF SHOP/BEACH WEAR

Platinum – Wetter or Not

Gold – Island Surf

Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport

BEST TOY STORE

Platinum – Stevenson’s Toy Store

Gold – Double Rainbow

Silver – The Wharf Shop

Bronze – Hildreth’s Home Goods

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Therapy Life & Style

Gold – Shock

Silver – Mint Clothing Boutiques

Bronze – Sylvester & Co. Modern General

North Fork Best of the Best Shopping Winners 2019

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

Platinum – Peddlers Rest Antiques

Gold – Antiques & Old Lace

Silver – In the Attic Too

Bronze – Lydia’s Antiques & Stained Glass

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

Platinum – Gringer & Sons, Inc.

Gold – Carl’s Equipment & Supply

Silver – P.C. Richard & Son – Riverhead

Bronze – The Home Depot

BEST BAIT/TACKLE SHOP

Platinum – Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle

Gold – Jamesport Bait & Tackle

Silver – Warren’s Tackle Center

Bronze – Mattituck Fishing Station

BEST BIKE SHOP

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold – Country Time Cycle

Silver – Piccozzi’s Fuel & Bike Shop

Bronze – Dan’s Bike Rental

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Lighthouse Marina

Gold – Port of Egypt

Silver – North Shore Yacht Sales

Bronze – Modern Yachts

BEST BOOK STORE

Platinum – Antiques & Old Lace

Gold – Black Cat Books

Silver – Burton’s Bookstore

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Creations by Lisa

Gold – Renee’s Kids Corner

Silver – Ralph Lauren Children’s Factory Store – Riverhead

Bronze – The Children’s Place – Riverhead

BEST CONSIGNMENT/THRIFT SHOP

Platinum – Eastern Long Island Hospital Opportunity Shop

Gold – Treasure Exchange Southold

Silver – K’s Treasure Chest

Bronze – Salvation Army Family Store

BEST DÉCOR/HOME FURNISHINGS

Platinum – 1670 Furniture House

Gold – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

Silver – The Weathered Barn

Bronze – Renee’s

BEST DOMESTIC AUTO DEALER

Platinum – Mullen Motors

Gold – Riverhead Ford, Lincoln, Mercury

Silver – Lucas Ford

BEST FABRIC/TEXTILES

Platinum – Gail’s Upholstery & Decorating

Gold – Wallace Home Design Center

Silver – Shed Textile Company

Bronze – Michaels Craft Store

BEST FLORIST

Platinum – Ivy League Flowers & Gifts

Gold – Blooms by Design

Silver – Mattituck Florist & Garden Shop

Bronze – Homeside Florist & Greenhouses

BEST FOREIGN AUTO DEALER

Platinum – Apple Honda

Gold – Hyundai 112

Silver – Eagle Auto Mall

BEST FORMALWEAR

Platinum – Crinoline Fashion Boutique, Ltd

Gold – Renee’s

Silver – Mint Clothing Boutiques

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Platinum – Orlowski True Value

Gold – Ace Hardware – Southold

Silver – Jamesport True Value

Bronze – Shelter Island Hardware

BEST JEWELRY STORE

*Hall of Famer – Robert’s Jewelers

Platinum – Satnick Jewelers

Gold – Orenda Fine Jewelry

Silver – Metal Monk

Bronze – Riverhead Gold – & Diamond Co.

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Crinoline Fashion Boutique

Gold – Renee’s

Silver – Brooks Brothers Factory Store – Riverhead

Bronze – Banana Republic Factory Store

BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

Platinum – Shade Trees Nursery

Gold – Verderber Nursery

Silver – Talmage—Agway Farm & Garden Center

Bronze – Greenland Family Farms

BEST OPTICAL STORE

Platinum – Southold Optician

Gold – North Fork Optical

Silver – Greenport Eyeworks

Bronze – Pro Vision Family Eye Care

BEST SHOE STORE

Platinum – Aldo Outlet

Gold – Sole Provisions

Silver – Timberland Factory Store

Bronze – Ugg Factory Outlet

BEST SPORTING GOODS

Platinum – One Love Beach

Gold – East End Paddle Sports

Silver – North Fork Saddlery

Bronze – Dick’s Sporting Goods

BEST SUPERMARKET (Learn More)

Platinum – ShopRite

Gold – Stop & Shop Riverhead

Silver – IGA Shelter Island

Bronze – IGA Southold

BEST SURF SHOP/BEACH WEAR

Platinum – One Love Beach

Gold – Claudio’s Shirt Shack

Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport

BEST TOY STORE

Platinum – Ye Olde Party Shoppe

Gold – Gold – smith’s Toys and Electronics

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Summer Girl

Gold – Mint – Love Lane

Silver – Crinoline Boutique

Bronze – Impulse Boutique

Vote every day in every category for Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 at DansBOTB.com.