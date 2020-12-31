Bon Voyage for Scoop Du Jour

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton ice cream mainstay Scoop Du Jour is the latest small business casualty of the COVID-19-induced economic crisis, and regulars are not taking it well.

The Newtown Lane locale has been a fixture for those seeking their frozen daily fix for the past 30 years until it dished out its final sundaes and cones on Dec. 20.

“We are just another casualty of this pandemic,” the owners said in a message to patrons before closing their doors.

The owners said patrons can still get Dreesen’s Donuts at Big Olaf’s Ice Cream on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor “and all your flavors of ice cream and yogurt you have loved throughout the years.”