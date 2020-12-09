Celebrate National Pastry Day and Vote Dan’s Best of the Best

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The season of sweets and treats is upon us, and that means cakes and cupcakes and cookies and scones and… It also means it’s time to celebrate all the baked goodies that make today’s National Pastry Day worth celebrating, and makes all our pastry providers in the Hamptons and on the North Fork worth visiting and supporting in Dan’s Best of the Best.

Maybe you love the world-famous cookies from Tate’s Bake Shop, the outrageous offerings at Citarella, or the cupcakes at Krieg’s. Perhaps the pies from Briermere Farms are your all-time favorites, or it could be that those flaky croissants Junda’s Pastry Crust & Crumbs are your go-to, or even the decadent creations from North Fork Doughnut Company (yes, doughnuts are a pastry in our book—and that’s the only book we are consulting when it comes to this culinary category). Whatever your particular pastry proclivity, now is the time to not only indulge but to go show your love by voting for them all in the 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best contest.

But you have to hurry! Visit DansBOTB.com every day to vote for your favorite businesses in Dan’s Best of the Best 2020. Voting ends on December 31.