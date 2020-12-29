Contamination Found in Wells Near Calverton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Tests have confirmed the presence of toxins in drinking water wells near the former Grumman military aircraft manufacturing plant in Calverton, officials said on Dec. 18.

Suffolk County Department of Health Services tests revealed polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) wells above the New York State’s maximum contaminant level of 10 parts per trillion near the former federally owned Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant, which closed in 1996.

“Residents deserve to know what’s in their drinking water following decades-old activities on the nearby Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant in Calverton,” said U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), who represents the East End. “All potentially contaminated drinking supplies must be tested and the remediation, including access to safe water sources and the public water hookup, be undertaken at the expense of the Navy.”

The use of industrial-strength firefighting foam during past training exercises at the plant have been known to introduce chemicals such as PFAS into the surrounding ground water. Exposure to PFAS can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.