The Town of Southampton has amended its beach parking permit fee waivers to include lifetime members of local fire and ambulance companies ahead of the start of beach season.

The Southampton Town Board unanimously voted on April 28 to approve the measure intended to recognize volunteers who have spent decades serving their communities.

“Our volunteer first responders are the backbone of this community, often putting their lives at risk to protect ours,” Southampton Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara said. “This waiver is a small way for the town to say thank you to those who have dedicated 20 years or more for our safety.”

Lifetime members are defined as those who have completed a minimum of 20 years of consecutive active service.

The new legislation takes effect immediately, allowing eligible veterans of the fire and ambulance services to apply for their no-cost permits before beach season returns on Memorial Day weekend.