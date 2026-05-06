Rafati brings with him a personal story of recovery and a business rooted in wellness and community. He founded the California-based juice and smoothie chain in 2011, and said his path to the Hamptons began far from the beachside communities his brand now serves. After struggling with heroin addiction in his early 30s and living on Skid Row in Los Angeles, Rafati said he found stability through sobriety, nutrition and a focus on helping others.

“I’m very blessed,” Rafati said. “As an ex-heroin addict, by the grace of God, I stumbled into service. I found joy in serving people, which is so weird because I was one of those that went out to LA to become rich and famous, and was the most miserable human being you ever met. And if you would have told the version of me in my 20s, that I would become the happiest guy ever making smoothies for people, I probably would have punched you in the face. But I just love feeding people. I love serving people. I love inspiring people to be healthy and to be happy.”

It’s a big change from Estia’s, but a change that should find success in the Hamptons, particularly in the summer. SunLife Organics specializes in organic juices, smoothies and açaí bowls, with an emphasis on nutrient-dense, whole-food ingredients. The company sources organic produce and supplements to create blends that incorporate fruits, vegetables and so-called superfoods, along with add-ins such as protein, collagen and plant-based nutrients.

In addition to beverages, some locations offer light food options tailored to local demand, often centered on minimally processed ingredients and alternative cooking methods – beef tallow instead of seed oils, low to no gluten, and so on. It positions itself around wellness and lifestyle, promoting daily nutrition, community connection and a focus on clean eating rather than trend-driven diets.

“We are definitely not a TikTok brand,” Rafati said. “People that come to SunLife Organics are seeking transformation, not belonging. They are interested in nourishing their body with the best nutrients on the planet, mixed together in a cup or a bowl and served to them. It’s as simple as that.”

SunLife’s first location opened at Point Dume, in Malibu, California, to what Rafati describes as a “line going around the block,” which remains to this day, and since expanded to as many as 20 locations nationwide, including one in New York City.

Impressed by the scenes of the Hamptons after spending some time here, Rafati was determined to open a Hamptons location. The opportunity presented itself when the Estia’s space went up for sale, and with the help of Friends of Chef, Rafati was able to successfully purchase the property.

“I’m just going to pray and have faith in God and I’m going to move forward, and one day at a time, one step at a time, I’m going to walk towards my goal of having a thriving little health food cafe in the Hamptons,” Rafati said.

As for what happened with the staff at Estia’s – many of whom abruptly walked out the Sunday that it closed – SunLife has already taken to bringing a few of them back, according to Rafati.

“Those people stopped by,” Rafati said. “They showed up, and they were like, ‘Hey, I used to work here.’ And so then we gave them my number, and then I was able to communicate with them. We’ve already hired a couple people that worked there, and I’m super hyped about that, because that is honoring and respecting the legacy of Estia’s.”

At the location of a former beloved Sag Harbor institution, SunLife Organics is primed to have a big summer, slated to open at the end of May. As for if it will remain open through the offseason, of course, that will depend on summer business.

“I don’t know if we’ll be completely year round or if we’ll close down for a couple of months, but we’re going to do our best to serve the community,” Rafati added. “As long as the community is showing up and we have customers, then we will do whatever we can to serve those customers.”

SunLife Organics will be located at 1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. Visit sunlifeorganics.com for more information.