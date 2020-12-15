East End Winery Gifts for the Wine Lover on Your List

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The East End is home to many a wine lover who would love to unwrap a gift from a local winery on Christmas. Check out the new and classic presents on offer at East End winery gift shops.

RG|NY is offering a trio of color-coded pairing gift baskets with a wine, jam and flavored pecans—from sweet green to savory yellow to spicy red, there’s a basket for any preference. For the first time, wine club membership can now be gifted, which includes bi-monthly shipments, access to exclusive wines and more. rgnywine.com

Channing Daughters Winery has created a wide assortment of enticing gift baskets with all different kinds of wine and tasty goodies. Enjoy Mast Brothers Maple Chocolate and Bees’ Needs honey in the dessert package; almond chocolate and Amarena Toschi cherries in the Red, Chocolate & Cherries package; or Channing Daughters Mosaico, Meditazione and Rosso Fresco in the Tricolore package. If that special someone on your list is more of a cocktail connoisseur than pure wine drinker, give them the gift of the Scuttlehole 75 Cocktail Kit, comprising VerVino Variation 5, Bianco Petillant Naturel, Greenhook Ginsmiths Gin and a recipe card. channingdaughters.com

Sannino Vineyard is offering more than wine to make you feel warm and cozy this winter. The gift shop is packed with fuzzy blankets, sweatshirts and baby onesies. And don’t forget to pick up a classy wine bottle ornament for your tree. sanninovineyard.com

Charcuterie boards are all the rage this year, and Coffee Pot Cellars has released the perfect addition—tiny 1.5 oz. jars of Blossom Meadow Farm jams. The winery now sells a total of three jar sizes, the others being 4 oz. and 9 oz., and flavors include strawberry and raspberry. coffeepotcellars.com

Give your bottle of fine wine a chance to breath with handcrafted crystal decanters by Long Island’s Badash Crystal. Available at Lenz Winery, the Mallard Decanter and Tristan Decanter feature sleek, elegant designs that are as stunning as they are useful. And while you’re perusing the gift shop, don’t forget to pick up a Lenz pulltap wine key, as well. lenzwine.com

The women-owned and led Chronicle Wines has launched a subscription program for their monthly tasting kits, which come with five tasting-size bottles of wine, a tasting guide and complimentary virtual tastings with the winemakers. Also new is the VINette line of dry, all-natural canned spritzers made with top-quality wines. The spritzers are perfect for outdoor sipping and make amazing stocking stuffers, too. chroniclewines.co

Unsure if your secret Santa recipient prefers white, red or rosé wine? Let your gift be a surprise to the both of you with Secret Santa Mystery Wines at Lieb Cellars. Or, you could always get them a gift card, so they can enjoy a more personalized Lieb Experience. liebcellars.com

This year’s holiday offerings at Wölffer Estate Vineyard are so numerous that your best bet for the perfect gift is one of three boxes brimming with goodies. The Taste of Sagaponack box holds two floral melamine plates, three Loaves & Fishes cookbooks and Perle Chardonnay. Warm Wishes from Wölffer offers a pine-scented candle, set of Estate stationary, Classic Red 2018 and Estate Chardonnay 2019. Finally, the Pink Gin Cocktail box includes Pink Gin, a silver Wölffer cocktail shaker and two stemless wine glasses. wolffer.com

The limited-edition Raphael x Local Long Island–bred Wine & Chocolate Gift Sets are what Christmas dreams are made of—North Fork Chocolate Company Red Wine Chocolate Bars, Kron Chocolatier Truffles, Bon Bons Chocolatier White Chocolate Popcorn, Sweeties Candy Cottage Chocolate-Covered Oreos and a bottle of red or white Raphael wine. Get event more local pairing goodness in the deluxe gift set. raphaelwine.com