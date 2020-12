Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite Paul McCartney has released the music video for “Find My Way” to celebrate the release of his new album, McCartney III.

McCartney III was recorded in quarantine, while the video for “Find My Way” was directed by Roman Coppola. The video was shot at McCartney’s home.

The music icon also appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss the new album and talked about life in quarantine.