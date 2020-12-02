Paul McCartney Talks New Album “McCartney III”

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite Paul McCartney recently discussed his forthcoming album, McCartney III, with The New York Times Magazine.

“At no point did I think: I’m making an album. I’d better be serious,” McCartney told the publication. “This was more like: You’re locked down. You can do whatever the hell you want. What I’m amazed with is that I’m not fed up with music. Because, strictly speaking, I should have gotten bored years ago.”

McCartney also reflects on the late Beatles member George Harrison in the fascinating interview: “John [Lennon] is probably the one in the group you would remember, but the circumstances of his death were particularly harrowing. When you die horrifically, you’re remembered more. But I like your point, which is: What about George? I often think of George because he was my little buddy. I was thinking the other day of my hitchhiking bursts. This was before the Beatles. I suddenly was keen on hitchhiking, so I sold this idea to George and then John.”

McCartney III releases on December 18.