‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Chuck Scarborough, TV Journalist

Chuck Scarborough.
Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On episode seven, Dan speaks with Chuck Scarborough, American television journalist and author.

Since 1974, Scarborough has been the lead news anchor at WNBC, the New York City flagship station of the NBC Television Network, and has also appeared on NBC News. He currently anchors News 4 New York at 6 p.m. every weeknight. His three published novels are Stryker, The Myrmidon Project and Aftershock, the last of which was turned into the 1999 TV movie Aftershock: Earthquake in New York.

