Top 5 Virtual Events on the East End: December 17–23, 2020

The weather outside may be frightful, but the virtual events available inside are oh so delightful. This week’s top East End virtual events include screenings of Hamptons International Film Festival film Ammonite, a Perlman Music Program concert and more!

Virtual Works in Progress Concert

Friday, December 18, 5 p.m.

In partnership with Neue Galerie New York, the Perlman Music Program presents a virtual concert performed by students and alumni. Watch the premiere at PMP from Home. perlmanmusicprogram.org

The Friday Night Hustle: Holiday Special

Friday, December 18, 8 p.m.

Hosted by The Nancy Atlas Project, this virtual series comes to an epic conclusion with an extra festive concert featuring some of The Stephen Talkhouse’s favorite East End musicians. Proceeds support both Talkhouse staff and local musicians. Tickets are $10–$300. nancyatlas.com

Virtual Zumba Gold RFL

Monday, December 21, 10:30 a.m.

Active seniors and adults in search of a modified Zumba class with the classic moves at a lower intensity, need not look further than Zumba Gold. Join the Riverhead Free Library in for Zoom class that focuses on cardiovascular, health, muscular conditioning, flexibility and balance. riverheadlibrary.org

Musicast WinterFest

December 18–20.

Enjoy six of Twin Forks Musicivic’s Musicast events over three days and on-demand through the end of the year. This is a great musical experience for your holiday season. Registration is free but required. twinforksmusicivic.org

Now Showing: Ammonite

Now streaming.

If you missed the U.S. Premiere of Francis Lee’s Ammonite at the Hamptons International Film Festival HIFF28, now is your chance to see Kate Winslet in a captivating, must-see performance. After the film, members are invited to watch “A Conversation With Kate Winslet,” a far-ranging discussion with the Academy Award–winning actress, moderated by Variety‘s Jenelle Riley. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.