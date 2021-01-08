Stephan Bogardus Wins Debut Episode of ‘Kitchen Crash’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Greenport’s Stephan Bogardus, chef at The Halyard at Sound View Greenport, won the first episode of Food Network’s Kitchen Crash.

Bogardus has appeared on competitive Food Network shows before, including Chopped and Beat Bobby Flay, but his Kitchen Crash appearance is his first win.

Hosted by Jeff Mauro, the new series tasks professional chefs with heading into a local neighborhood to search for ingredients to prepare for an outdoor cook-off. With only 10 minutes on the clock, each chef must turn on the charm to convince local residents to hand over ingredients from their kitchens, refrigerators and pantries, with the strict rule that competing chefs can only use items given to them that fit into one single bin. With no opportunities to restock, Bogardus and the other chefs had to ration what they are given for the entire competition.

Congratulations to the Dan’s Taste of Summer fave!