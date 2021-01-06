Stephan Bogardus Competes on Debut ‘Kitchen Crash’ Tonight

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Halyard at Sound View Greenport chef Stephan Bogardus returns to the Food Network tonight, January 6, at 10 p.m. to show off his culinary talents and compete for the prize on the debut episode of Kitchen Crash.

Hosted by Jeff Mauro, the new series tasks professional chefs with heading into a local neighborhood to search for ingredients to prepare for an outdoor cook-off. With only 10 minutes on the clock, each chef must turn on the charm to convince local residents to hand over ingredients from their kitchens, refrigerators and pantries, with the strict rule that competing chefs can only use items given to them that fit into one single bin. With no opportunities to restock, Bogardus and the other chefs must ration what they are given for the entire competition.

Making the competition even tougher, the chefs must cook curbside as their skills are tested in challenges including Tex-Mex meals, festival fare, meat lover’s breakfasts and more, while the neighborhood watches. In each episode, Mauro and one guest judge—featuring Leah Cohen, Eddie Jackson, Nilou Motamed, Christian Petroni, Marcus Samuelsson and Dan’s GrillHampton veteran Matt Abdoo—will decide whose dishes were the best of the best. The chef that can make the most delicious dishes using only the ingredients in the average American kitchen will earn a $10,000 cash prize to split with the family who provided the ingredients.

“Kitchen Crash is a unique cook-off that gets the whole neighborhood involved in the fun as the residents help to provide the ingredients and cheer on the chefs during the competition that takes place right in their very own front yards,” Food Network President Courtney White said in a statement.

Bogardus’s episode was filmed last fall in Paramus, New Jersey. For his challenge, he had to prepare festival-style food, something “stuffed” and street fair dishes for Mauro and Petroni. Did he crush the competition? Find out tonight at 10 p.m.