Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: January 22–28, 2021

There are plenty of events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home, thanks to the many Hamptons and North Fork organizations. This week’s top East End virtual events include Sag Harbor Cinema’s World of Wong Kar Wai, Bay Street Theater’s All Star Comedy and more!

Alone Together Virtual Lecture

Friday, January 22, 1 p.m.

Join Dawn Petter, founder and owner of Petalune Herbals, as she shares a fascinating and fun introduction to the world of herbalism, tips on winter wellness and ways to use some easily-foraged and kitchen cabinet herbs for remedies to lift the spirits and support immune health. oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Cramer Quartet Virtual Concert

Friday, January 22, 7:30 p.m.

Twin Forks Musicivic presents the Cramer Quartet as they perform works by Joseph Bologne de Saint-George, Caroline Shaw and Hyacinthe Jadin. Registration is free but required. twinforksmusicivic.org

Driftwood Trio Virtual Concert

Sunday, January 24, 3 p.m.

The Driftwood Trio is a New York based reed trio that is committed to sharing the beautiful blend of oboe, clarinet and bassoon with various audiences. Formed in 2018, Kelly Smestad, Joshua Phillips and Garrett Brown are all in their doctoral studies in music at Stony Brook University. Registration is free. myhamptonlibrary.org

Gather: On This Site

Monday, January 25, 7 p.m.

Guild Hall’s Gather is a series of conversations led by Black and Indigenous Change-makers in Suffolk County—a celebration of the East End’s diversity, a recognition of fault and colonization and, most importantly, an opportunity to build and implement new understandings. The first of four conversations is with Jeremy Dennis, Shinnecock Indian Nation artist, and Tela Troge, a member of the Shinnecock Indian Nation and Hassanamisco Nipmuc Tribe. Tickets are $35 for one conversation or $140 for the series. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Viewpoints: Ximena Garnica & Shige Moriya

Wednesday, January 27, 5:30 p.m.

Watermill alumni and multidisciplinary artist duo Ximena Garnica and Shige Moriya virtually share their reflections on the power of raising as approached in their collaborative artistic practice and through the lenses of their ongoing project Correspondences, a performance-based, public art installation and a catalyst for new relationalities. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Duck Creek Concert: George Garzone

Wednesday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.

The Arts Center at Duck Creek has teamed up with Keyed Up! and Bar Bayeux in support of an online Jazz series every Wednesday through the month of January. This week’s performer is legendary saxophonist George Garzone. The livestream is free to view on Facebook Live. duckcreekarts.org

High Style in the Gilded Age: Grace Clarke Newton

Thursday, January 28, 11 a.m.

The tenth lecture on women of the Gilded Age in Southampton will tell the story of Grace Clarke Newton. As the daughter of the prominent New York art collector, Thomas B. Clarke, Grace appears headed down the typical path of a daughter of privilege, adored as a child and destined to marry well. Yet something in her romantic, poetic nature sets her apart and adds an element of mystery to her brief life. southamptonhistory.org

All Star Comedy Online

Thursday, January 28, 8 p.m.

The return of Bay Street Theater’s All Star Comedy features comedians Chris Clarke, Brendan Sagalow and Aiko Tanaka, and it’s hosted by New York comedian Joseph Vecsey, who founded the stand-up comedy showcase in 2010. Tickets are $20. baystreet.org

Blizzard of Souls

Now through February 8.

​Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs, Blizzard of Souls pays stark witness to the horrors and brutality of World War I, as seen through the eyes of an innocent 17-year-old farmhand turned soldier. He grows up on the battlefield, fighting at the side of his father and brother, whose lives are constantly in jeopardy. The film is available on-demand through Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. whbpac.org

World of Wong Kar Wai

Now streaming.

Sag Harbor Virtual Cinema presents World of Wong Kar Wai, a monthlong program of movies by the Hong Kong director. Before the handover to China in 1997, Hong Kong was known for its thriving film industry, and in what is now considered its golden age, between the 1970s and 1990s, the former British colony was the world’s largest film exporter after Hollywood. Tickets are $12 for individual films or $70 for the full lineup. sagharborcinema.org

