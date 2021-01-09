Watch the Trailer for Naomi Watts’ New Film ‘Penguin Bloom’

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Entertainment Weekly has debuted the first trailer for Hamptonite Naomi Watts‘ new film, Penguin Bloom.

Penguin Bloom is based on the true story of a woman who, after a fall that leaves her unable to walk, finds new meaning as she helps nurse a magpie back to life.

Netflix writes of the film: “Based on the incredible true story, Penguin Bloom follows Sam Bloom (Academy Award® nominated Naomi Watts), a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk. As she learns to adapt to her new life, she finds hope in an unlikely hero, a small bird named Penguin.”

See Penguin Bloom on Netflix January 27. Watch the trailer above.