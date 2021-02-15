Food Seen: Beer, Ramen & Whispers of New Restaurants

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Art of Eating welcomes back EAThampton, a socially appropriate drive-thru supper club. The Comfort Club will be available to order for $27.50 Thursday nights, when classic meatloaf or organic buttermilk fried chicken served with gravy, mashed potatoes, buttermilk biscuit and organic vegetable of the day will be offered. Friday is ramen night for $24—enjoy crescent duck ramen in mushroom broth, shrimp and baby bok choy ramen in vegetable broth or vegetarian udon noodles with tofu, local spinach and mushroom in miso ginger tamari broth. Orders can be placed online at a hamptonsartofeating.com and will be accepted up to noon day-of, though customers are encouraged to place orders early. Pick-up will be between 4–7 p.m. at Art of Eating’s Bridgehampton location on 264 Butter Lane. Cool idea!

Speaking of ramen, Almond in Bridgehampton now offers Ramen Thursdays and Halal Cart Saturdays! Thursday is all about ramen—the menu changes weekly featuring a selection of ramen such as Malaysian curry chicken ramen and roasted mushroom ramen. Ramen orders must be placed by Wednesday nights and pick-up is on Thursday, 5–6 p.m. Visit almondrestaurant.com to order. On Saturdays, it’s all about kebabs and shawarma for Halal Cart Saturdays. Order by 11 a.m. on Saturday and pick up 5–6 p.m. The halal menu is posted weekly with add-ons such as Greek salad, Turkish spiced carrot ginger soup and more. Check them out online for ordering and such. And this just in, Almond now offers cassoulet on Wednesdays. It’s the same drill—go to their website and order up!

The Bell & Anchor on Noyack Road just west of Sag Harbor offers weeknight specials Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. The specials are available for dine-in only. These offerings, subject to change, are as follows: Tuesday is pork Milanese night; get your choice of appetizer and pork Milanese for $36. Wednesday means lobster night and guests have a choice of appetizer and may order one of the following lobster entrées—old-school lobster garganelli ($39) which features corn, basil and saffron cream; steamed 1½-pound lobster ($50) with haricots verts and fingerling potatoes; and butter poached lobster tail with 7-ounce grilled filet mignon ($55), also served with haricots verts and fingerling potatoes. Thursday is moules frites night, and diners get a choice of appetizer and mussels ($34), while Sunday is bouillabaisse night ($40) with a choice of appetizer. For all these specials, one can add dessert for an additional $6. Visit bellandanchor.com for more information.

DID YOU KNOW THAT: The Golden Pear has a killer chicken pot pie, and so does Iacono Farms on Long Lane in East Hampton …Townline BBQ has curated four packs available for takeout that feature a different craft beer selection. Each beer is carefully chosen by the bartenders, and beer lovers think it’s really cool because the beers they choose are really unique and provided by local breweries …Bostwick’s Market To Go in East Hampton, right next door to Bostwick’s Chowder House, operates from Thursday to Sunday offering pop-up fajitas, pop-up prime rib as well as cooked lobster and clambake dinner to go. Call 631-324-2700 for hours and menu items …That Fresno in East Hampton offers cocktails to go. Besides beer and bottled wine, the eatery offers Meyer lemon cosmos, the beacon ruby rita and the quarantine 30—each cocktail is 16 ounces and serves three. Call Fresno for details or to order at 631-324-8700 …People are talking about Red Door Asian Bistro in Wainscott. Anybody been yet?

WE HEAR THAT: Duryea’s Lobster Deck in Montauk will reopen on May 13 and Duryea’s Orient Point on May 20 …There will be a few new restaurants on both forks this season! None of the deals are official yet, but stay tuned for breaking news—we know of at least five.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “We all eat, and it would be a sad waste of opportunity to eat badly.”—Anna Thomas, screenwriter, film producer and the author of The Vegetarian Epicure, which contributed to the rise of the vegetarian movement of the 1970s.

