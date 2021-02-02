Food Seen: Union Burger Bar, Preston House & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Highway Restaurant & Bar in Wainscott is now offering a unique and romantic “to-go” package for couples celebrating Valentine’s Day this year. On February 14, guests can pick up the “Asian Night Package for 2” to indulge in at home, which consists of: Hamachi crudo, shrimp dumplings (4 each), king crab Rangoon (4 each), seaweed salad, asian slaw, yellow fish curry or stir fry (guest must pick one), bok choy and sticky rice. To elevate the package further, guests can add Billecart Salmon Brut Reserve for $58 and a half-roasted Peking duck for $59 (Friday only). Uh, that’s sounds good! 290 Montauk Hwy, East Hampton, highwayrestaurant.com

Here’s another one: The Preston House & Hotel is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $98 per person with a $30 per person optional wine pairing. Reservations are available from 5 pm-10 pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 12–14! I’m sure they’d book you a room too!4 28 E Main St, Riverhead, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Breakfast and Brunch doings in Sag Harbor: people are finding more ways to have a diversion these days (thanks to COVID) and breakfast meetings—with a friend or a business associate or even solo—are readily available at two Sag Harbor stalwarts. In the village, K-Pasa is open at 8 a.m. daily and offerings such delectable as mushroom toast, avocado toast and breakfast bowls such as Sag hash, or their Brekkie bowl—quinoa, black beans, halloumi (yes!), roasted tomatoes, poached eggs and sunflower seeds! Up the road on Sag-Bridge Tpke., check out Estia’s brunch (10 a.m.–3 p.m., closed Tuesday) where they feature their popular French toast “Migas” made with Foster Farm corn mean and served in a pool of salsa with adobo pork and two eggs.

Union Burger Bar in Southampton has weekly specials too good to pass up. Here you go: Mondays—tap and appetizer specials; Tuesday is Taco Tuesday (1/2 price tacos all night long); Wednesday means a $5 burger (what? – yep); Thursdays mean a burger and beer special—order any burger and get your first beer at half-price and Sundays feature $5 kid’s meals all night for kids under 10. Oh—and they have a $10.95 lunch special too. unionburgerbar.com

We Hear That: Spring is right around the corner, the Clam Bar in Napeague MIGHT open for St. Patty’s Day doing takeout only. We’ll take it if it’s true!

Celebrity Sighting: Scott Rudin, the award-winning producer of No Country for Old Men, Lady Byrd, Fences, and The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, is a regular diner at Nick & Toni’s these days. He’s one of the few people who have won a Tony, an Emmy, a Grammy and an Oscar and the only producer!

Quote of the Week: “Dining partners, regardless of gender, social standing, or the years they’ve lived, should be chosen for their ability to eat – and drink! – with the right mixture of abandon and restraint.”—M.F.K Fisher

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!