Food Seen: East End Eateries Open Daily, #KimchiJews & More

Your weekly dose of East End food updates is here, and it starts with some good news.

Inlet Seafood in Montauk has reopened after their winter break. For now, they’re open Friday through Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. They’re at 541 East Lake Drive and worth the trek. Visit inletseafood.com to learn more.

Speaking of Montauk, Stefanie Sacks, nourishment warrior and nationally recognized culinary nutritionist is opening up her kitchen to the public. The educator, speaker, consultant and leading authority on eating to prevent and manage illness hosts live Zoom cooking classes every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Sacks has even accommodated her menu to cater to those with specific food preferences, with gluten-free, dairy-free and vegetarian options available. Seafood lovers can look forward to the monthly seafood recipe created for Choose Local F.I.S.H., a collaborative project with Cornell Cooperative Extension’s marine program. To register, go to stefaniesacks.com.

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Noah Schwartz, Chef and Owner of Noah’s

DID YOU KNOW THAT: Loaves & Fishes food store in Sagaponack is open Wednesday through Sunday, and their cookshop in Bridgehampton is open six days (closed Tuesdays). …Jimmy’s, the Greek food truck on the premises of Calissa in Water Mill, is open Thursdays and Fridays from 5–9 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 9 p.m. Think gyros and other Hellenic specialties. Opa! …Out in Montauk, Harvest on Fort Pond is open for service six days (closed Mondays). …Almond’s next-door neighbor from the same owners, L&W Market, sells many of Almond’s signature dishes, like their famous macaroni and cheese, so you can enjoy Almond favorites at home—not to mention their exclusive line of condiments, #KimchiJews, which includes sriracha, kimchi mayo and tabasco.

This time of year, it’s always good to highlight which restaurants are open seven days a week, so here you go: Cromer’s Market, K Pasa and Cappelletti are open for lunch and dinner in Sag Harbor, while Union Burger Bar is open for lunch and dinner in Southampton. All Golden Pear Café locations in Southampton, East Hampton and Bridgehampton are open daily. In Bridgehampton, Pierre’s serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Oui chef! At the other end of the block, the Candy Kitchen serves from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in the middle of the block, Bobby Van’s is open for lunch and dinner. Townline BBQ in Sagaponack will scratch your itch for barbecue seven days a week. East Hampton’s Cittanuova serves daily, as does John Papa’s Café, and don’t forget Sam’s Bar & Restaurant on Newtown Lane where pizza reigns. When you get out to Montauk, make sure you visit The Point Bar & Grill right on Montauk Highway as you enter the village; they’re open daily from noon until 10 p.m.

THIS JUST IN: Main Street Tavern in Amagansett, also open seven days a week, is serving The Highway Restaurant’s signature Peking duck for dine-in and take-away this Friday, February 26, while Highway is closed for vacay. Call ahead if you can, and visit mainstreettavern.com for more info.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: A cookbook called The Chicken Soup Manifesto: Recipes from Around the World by Jenn Louis, which features over 130 chicken soup recipes from West African peanut soup to kanjee from Sri Lanka. Good time of year to change it up!

FUN FOOD FACTS FOR EAST ENDERS: March 9 is National Crabmeat Day; March 12 is National Baked Scallop Day; March 31 is National Clams on the Half Shell Day. Yes, yes, bub!

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Going to a restaurant is one of my keenest pleasures. Meeting someplace with old and new friends, ordering wine, eating food, surrounded by strangers, I think is the core of what it means to live a civilized life.” —Adam Gopnik, The New Yorker

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!