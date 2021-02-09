Photos: East End Rescues Looking for Forever Homes

ARF's 3-year-old Stella is a smart, wonderful dog who will need a patient person willing to earn her trust. But don't let this fool you—she's no shrinking violet. She knows basic obedience, destroys stuffed toys and plays hard with other dogs. Credit: Will Yennie

Sasha will love you like no other! The Gimme Shelter's sweet senior girl is 8 years old and really adores all humans but needs to be your only fur friend. Credit: Courtesy Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Rolly is a very timid girl with a big heart. Once she gets to know you, she’s the biggest mush! According to SASF, she'd love a large yard to patrol. Credit: Courtesy Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

This 2-year-old beauty with the stunning light green eyes is Julie. ARF's precious girl will need a patient family who will give her the time she needs to understand what it is to be loved. Credit: Will Yennie

Jada, an ARF staff favorite, is a lovable, 11-year-old pit bull. Credit: Will Yennie

Mikki is such a happy girl! She’s a super loving and playful 4-year-old pit bull. She lost an eye and wasn’t given the best life before the Gimme Shelter. Despite being let down by humans, she adores everyone and gives plenty of kisses and snuggles. Credit: Courtesy Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

The Gimme Shelter's Aston is simply amazing! A gorgeous 5-month-old shepherd mix who is smart, cuddly, intuitive and loves other dogs! Credit: Courtesy Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Blu lived on a farm until she lost her human dad recently. Now at the Gimme Shelter, she’s sad and confused and needs a patient human and low-key home. She’s a 3-year-old 25-lb blue heeler/cattle dog. Credit: Courtesy Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Smoky and Henry are a 1-year-old bonded pair who loves to cuddle and play at the Gimme Shelter. Credit: Courtesy Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

ARF's Hot Dog is just as silly as his name implies. He is a 1-year-old big puppy at heart who is outgoing and fun. (photo by Will Yennie) Credit: Will Yennie

Herman is an adorable 8-month-old kitten who came to ARF this fall after being found alone with no mom or siblings through ARF's Operation Cat program. At first, Herman was the definition of a scaredy-cat, but after spending two months in a foster home he is really starting to blossom and gain his kitty confidence. Credit: Meaghan Forretal

SASF's Gus is a handsome boy ready for either a long-term foster or a fur-ever home. He enjoys lounging in the sun and exploring the great outdoors, he loves to go on hikes. Credit: Courtesy Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

Flynn came to SASF a few months ago emaciated and neglected. He has since been nursed back to health and has displayed an amazing personality! Credit: Courtesy Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

SASF's Donnie is playful and active and would enjoy long walks or even going hiking. He would like a calm home and would prefer to live in the suburbs instead of a city setting. Credit: Courtesy Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

The Gimme Shelter's sweet Chase is 10 months old and 35 lbs. He was hit by a car and had to have a back leg amputated. He gets around well and is a very loving pup with humans and other dogs! Chase is a master snuggler who wants to be close to his humans at all times. Credit: Courtesy Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

SASF's Brody and Emma are looking for a home together. They are both social dogs, but Brody is very outgoing and playful while Emmy is timid and reserved. Credit: Courtesy Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

By Gimme Shelter standards, 5-month-old Archie is the full package—beautiful, sweet and smart! Credit: Courtesy Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Described as the "perfect cat" by an ARF staff member, 4-year-old Abigail is a sweetheart who is full of personality. She just loves to be loved. Pick her up or give her a belly rub and she will purr her way into your heart. Credit: Will Yennie

Hunter is a SASF fan favorite. He is 12 years old. Credit: Barbara Lassen

Bhuru is a unique orange 8 year old female who weighs in just over 17 pounds on the SASF scale. Credit: Barbara Lassen

Cauliflower is a sweet boy who is part of a bonded pair with Broccoli. Visit the SASF website to see photos of Broccoli. Credit: Barbara Lassen

Nicky is 3 years old and pretty much inseparable from his brother and best buddy at SASF, Sonny. Credit: Barbara Lassen

Mary is a 9-year-old calico female who lives in the SASF Catio with her many feline friends. Credit: Barbara Lassen

SASF's Sonny is 3 years old. Sonny and Nicky are best buddies and brothers who need a patient, quiet, loving home where they can be independent and interact on their own terms. Credit: Barbara Lassen

SASF's Celestia is 7-years-old. This sweet girl is a little shy at first but loves to be petted and snuggled. Credit: Barbara Lassen

SASF's Rio is an adorable 9-year-old girl who has a little bit of a sassy side, but loves your attention and affection. She enjoys snuggling up in beds and blankets. Credit: Barbara Lassen

Lola Bunny at SASF is 6 years old and enjoys all sorts of fresh vegetables especially parsley. She is a bit shy at first but very sweet once she warms up to you. Credit: Barbara Lassen

Bubs loves to hang out with his best friend Cody and all his other feline pals at SASF. He will be the first to come running for a temptation treat and loves to get attention. Credit: Barbara Lassen

SASF's Bailey is a domestic 7-month-old black tiger shorthair male. Credit: Barbara Lassen