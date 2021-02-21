Sylvester Manor to Host 7th Annual Black History Month Event

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, in partnership with Eastville Community Historical Society (ECHS), will present their 7th annual Black History Month celebration on Sunday, February 28 at 2 p.m.

This year’s program, titled Manor to Manor: Shaping America, will take place live on Zoom and will explore the connections between three generations of African and European descendants tied to Sylvester Manor on Shelter Island and Lloyd’s Manor in Huntington. One way in which the two locations were connected is through Tammero and Oyou of Sylvester Manor, whose grandson, Jupiter Hammon of Lloyd’s Manor, was the first published African American poet.

Moderated by ECHS Executive Director Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, the discussion features Sylvester Manor curator Donnamarie Barnes and Lloyd’s Manor curator Lauren Brincat. Barnes’s ongoing work includes conserving the various collections at Sylvester Manor, researching and uncovering the lives and identities of the enslaved and indigenous people of the manor and curating exhibitions that help visitors better understand this important history. Through Preservation Long Island, Brincat oversees a collection of over 3,000 objects, 185 cubic feet of archival materials and three historic houses, including Joseph Lloyd Manor.

Registration is free but required, and registrants will receive a Zoom link with the login information in their email the day before the event. Visit eventbrite.com to register.