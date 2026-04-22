Calverton Drug Rehab Warns of Cannabis' Side Effects

Officials gathered on April 20 — the unofficial cannabis holiday — to warn of the side effects stemming from legalized recreational marijuana during a news conference at Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research in Calverton.

Elected officials, law enforcement leaders and members of Long Island’s addiction and recovery community joined forces to sound the alarm regarding what they say is a significant increase in the diagnosis of cannabis use disorder, cannabis-induced psychosis, and unhealthy choices that have adversely impacted public health and safety.

“It’s not the same cannabis that it used to be in the early 2000s,” Dr. Edmond Hakimi, the medical director at Wellbridge, told reporters. “Back then THC levels were on average 3, 4%, now we’re seeing on average around 20%.”

The warning comes six years after New York State legalized recreational cannabis for adults older than 21. Since then, the state has approved 38 entities to open retail cannabis dispensaries in Suffolk County, but only 13 have opened for business due to the red tape involved.

Suffolk County police brass warned that 1,500 people were arrested for impaired driving last year, which marked a 16% increase over the year prior — and 550 have been arrested so far this year.

“While cannabis is often marketed as harmless, my office cannot ignore the growing evidence of real risks to our communities,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. “Increased use has been linked to impaired driving, with slower reaction times and reduced judgement contributing to dangerous roads and fatal crashes. This is a public safety issue that requires clear leadership and accountability. We urge Suffolk County residents and policymakers to support stronger prevention efforts, responsible regulation, and informed decision-making to protect our communities.”