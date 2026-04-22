Vita Nova Hosts Annual Fundraiser

Brandon Cabrera, Olivia Cabrera, Mariana and Quinn Berry Palm Beach Photo Concierge Jill and Jeff DeMario Palm Beach Photo Concierge Luigi and Krysta Fuoco Palm Beach Photo Concierge Margie Sweezer Fischer, Eric Carnegie Palm Beach Photo Concierge Jennifer LaFrance and Lisa LaFrance Palm Beach Photo Concierge David Lyons and Laura Sterlacci Palm Beach Photo Concierge Kathleen Joy, Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, Jose Coto Palm Beach Photo Concierge Katherine Murphy, Kyle Lucks Palm Beach Photo Concierge Christy Masbach, Josh Caudill, Chessy Masbach Palm Beach Photo Concierge Michael Branch, Daniel Gibson Palm Beach Photo Concierge Kate Stamm,Simon Duplessis Palm Beach Photo Concierge Lisa LaFrance, Jarrell Johnson, Tatyana Camille, Jennifer LaFrance, Kyle Lucks Palm Beach Photo Concierge Susan Kaplan, Kelly Henry Palm Beach Photo Concierge Lisa LaFrance and Jeff DeMario Palm Beach Photo Concierge Georgina Rodriquez, Trinaya Hutchinson Palm Beach Photo Concierge

Vita Nova hosted its 9th Annual Mallets & Martinis at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach. The event was chaired by Krysta Fuoco and Luigi Fuoco and featured remarks from Jeff DeMario, with Tracy St. George as emcee. Speakers included Josh Caudill and youth participants Naya and Georgina. Proceeds supported programs for homeless and former foster youth in Palm Beach County.