Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Vita Nova Hosts Annual Fundraiser

By
1 minute 04/22/2026
Brandon Cabrera, Olivia Cabrera, Mariana and Quinn Berry

Brandon Cabrera, Olivia Cabrera, Mariana and Quinn Berry

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Jill and Jeff DeMario

Jill and Jeff DeMario

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Luigi and Krysta Fuoco

Luigi and Krysta Fuoco

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Margie Sweezer Fischer, Eric Carnegie

Margie Sweezer Fischer, Eric Carnegie

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Jennifer LaFrance and Lisa LaFrance

Jennifer LaFrance and Lisa LaFrance

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
David Lyons and Laura Sterlacci

David Lyons and Laura Sterlacci

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Kathleen Joy, Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, Jose Coto

Kathleen Joy, Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, Jose Coto

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Katherine Murphy, Kyle Lucks

Katherine Murphy, Kyle Lucks

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Christy Masbach, Josh Caudill, Chessy Masbach

Christy Masbach, Josh Caudill, Chessy Masbach

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Michael Branch, Daniel Gibson

Michael Branch, Daniel Gibson

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Kate Stamm,Simon Duplessis

Kate Stamm,Simon Duplessis

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Lisa LaFrance, Jarrell Johnson, Tatyana Camille, Jennifer LaFrance, Kyle Lucks

Lisa LaFrance, Jarrell Johnson, Tatyana Camille, Jennifer LaFrance, Kyle Lucks

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Susan Kaplan, Kelly Henry

Susan Kaplan, Kelly Henry

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Lisa LaFrance and Jeff DeMario

Lisa LaFrance and Jeff DeMario

Palm Beach Photo Concierge
Georgina Rodriquez, Trinaya Hutchinson

Georgina Rodriquez, Trinaya Hutchinson

Palm Beach Photo Concierge

Vita Nova hosted its 9th Annual Mallets & Martinis at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach. The event was chaired by Krysta Fuoco and Luigi Fuoco and featured remarks from Jeff DeMario, with Tracy St. George as emcee. Speakers included Josh Caudill and youth participants Naya and Georgina. Proceeds supported programs for homeless and former foster youth in Palm Beach County.

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