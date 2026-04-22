Vita Nova Hosts Annual Fundraiser
1 minute 04/22/2026
Brandon Cabrera, Olivia Cabrera, Mariana and Quinn Berry
Jill and Jeff DeMario
Luigi and Krysta Fuoco
Margie Sweezer Fischer, Eric Carnegie
Jennifer LaFrance and Lisa LaFrance
David Lyons and Laura Sterlacci
Kathleen Joy, Dr. Vassilia Binensztok, Jose Coto
Katherine Murphy, Kyle Lucks
Christy Masbach, Josh Caudill, Chessy Masbach
Michael Branch, Daniel Gibson
Kate Stamm,Simon Duplessis
Lisa LaFrance, Jarrell Johnson, Tatyana Camille, Jennifer LaFrance, Kyle Lucks
Susan Kaplan, Kelly Henry
Lisa LaFrance and Jeff DeMario
Georgina Rodriquez, Trinaya Hutchinson
Vita Nova hosted its 9th Annual Mallets & Martinis at the National Croquet Center in West Palm Beach. The event was chaired by Krysta Fuoco and Luigi Fuoco and featured remarks from Jeff DeMario, with Tracy St. George as emcee. Speakers included Josh Caudill and youth participants Naya and Georgina. Proceeds supported programs for homeless and former foster youth in Palm Beach County.