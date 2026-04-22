Jupiter Medical Center Raises $1.7M
1 minute 04/22/2026
Debbie Dunkin, Thomas Quick, Dr. Amit Rastogi
Linda and John Purdy
Kelly Brodner, Anca Linca, Nika Ciarfella
Suzanne Niedland
Ava Roosevelt, Janna Ronert, Allison and Brad Saft
Dr. Shanel and Stephanie Bhagwandin, John Stanfield
Lee and Jeff Alderton
Timothy and Jayne Donahue
Steve Seeley, David DeGrande, Maura DeGrande, Wendy Buice, Zack Buice
Robert Stilley, Mary Lynn Magar, Jillian Hasner, Adam Hasner
Jupiter Medical Center hosted its 49th Annual Black-Tie Ball at The Breakers Palm Beach in Palm Beach, raising $1.7 million for the Margaret W. Niedland Breast Center expansion. The event was chaired by Suzanne Niedland, who led the creation of the center, and supported by presenting sponsors Linda Purdy and John Purdy. The evening featured a live auction and a matching gift from the Booth Foundation. Funds will expand breast health services and improve access to care.