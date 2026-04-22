Jupiter Medical Center Raises $1.7M

Debbie Dunkin, Thomas Quick, Dr. Amit Rastogi Tracey Benson Photography Linda and John Purdy Tracey Benson Photography Kelly Brodner, Anca Linca, Nika Ciarfella Tracey Benson Photography Suzanne Niedland Tracey Benson Photography Ava Roosevelt, Janna Ronert, Allison and Brad Saft Tracey Benson Photography Dr. Shanel and Stephanie Bhagwandin, John Stanfield Tracey Benson Photography Lee and Jeff Alderton Tracey Benson Photography Timothy and Jayne Donahue Tracey Benson Photography Steve Seeley, David DeGrande, Maura DeGrande, Wendy Buice, Zack Buice Tracey Benson Photography Robert Stilley, Mary Lynn Magar, Jillian Hasner, Adam Hasner Tracey Benson Photography

Jupiter Medical Center hosted its 49th Annual Black-Tie Ball at The Breakers Palm Beach in Palm Beach, raising $1.7 million for the Margaret W. Niedland Breast Center expansion. The event was chaired by Suzanne Niedland, who led the creation of the center, and supported by presenting sponsors Linda Purdy and John Purdy. The evening featured a live auction and a matching gift from the Booth Foundation. Funds will expand breast health services and improve access to care.