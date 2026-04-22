Dan’s Papers Palm Beach

Jupiter Medical Center Raises $1.7M

By
1 minute 04/22/2026
Debbie Dunkin, Thomas Quick, Dr. Amit Rastogi

Debbie Dunkin, Thomas Quick, Dr. Amit Rastogi

Tracey Benson Photography
Linda and John Purdy

Linda and John Purdy

Tracey Benson Photography
Kelly Brodner, Anca Linca, Nika Ciarfella

Kelly Brodner, Anca Linca, Nika Ciarfella

Tracey Benson Photography
Suzanne Niedland

Suzanne Niedland

Tracey Benson Photography
Ava Roosevelt, Janna Ronert, Allison and Brad Saft

Ava Roosevelt, Janna Ronert, Allison and Brad Saft

Tracey Benson Photography
Dr. Shanel and Stephanie Bhagwandin, John Stanfield

Dr. Shanel and Stephanie Bhagwandin, John Stanfield

Tracey Benson Photography
Lee and Jeff Alderton

Lee and Jeff Alderton

Tracey Benson Photography
Timothy and Jayne Donahue

Timothy and Jayne Donahue

Tracey Benson Photography
Steve Seeley, David DeGrande, Maura DeGrande, Wendy Buice, Zack Buice

Steve Seeley, David DeGrande, Maura DeGrande, Wendy Buice, Zack Buice

Tracey Benson Photography
Robert Stilley, Mary Lynn Magar, Jillian Hasner, Adam Hasner

Robert Stilley, Mary Lynn Magar, Jillian Hasner, Adam Hasner

Tracey Benson Photography

Jupiter Medical Center hosted its 49th Annual Black-Tie Ball at The Breakers Palm Beach in Palm Beach, raising $1.7 million for the Margaret W. Niedland Breast Center expansion. The event was chaired by Suzanne Niedland, who led the creation of the center, and supported by presenting sponsors Linda Purdy and John Purdy. The evening featured a live auction and a matching gift from the Booth Foundation. Funds will expand breast health services and improve access to care.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles

    • Things to do on the East End

    More local events