Vaccine Rides for Riverhead Seniors Coming Soon

Arlene Ramirez, RN, director, patient care, ED, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream on December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

The Town of Riverhead will next week roll out a program that will assist seniors with transportation to and from Riverhead COVID-19 vaccination sites.

The town’s senior hotline coordinator and senior center are joining forces to offer the rides, ensuring local seniors are able to receive vaccines, once they become available,  Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said Feb. 8 during her state of the town address.

“The COVID-19 vaccine availability has been sporadic, and the process has been very stressful on our seniors, especially online registration,” she said.

New York City launched a similar program for residents older than 65 seeking vaccines who need a lift to get to sites and back.

