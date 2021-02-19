Podcasts

‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Mercedes Ruehl, Oscar Winner

By Posted on
Mercedes Ruehl
Mercedes Ruehl

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcastDan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 16 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Mercedes Ruehl, Oscar–winning actor.

Ruehl, a year-round East Hampton resident, has won many awards during her celebrated career, beginning with a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for best supporting actress in the 1992 film The Fisher King. She and Dan talked about her years growing up and her early interest in the theater and film that led to her stunning career. Dan asked her whose plays and films she most admired and her answer might surprise you. Hint: He was a longtime resident of Montauk.

Dan Rattiner speaks with the Mayor of Southampton Village, Jesse Warren – Episode 17

Who’s Here in the Hamptons

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.

Dan Rattiner speaks with academy award winning actor, Mercedes Ruehl – Episode 16

Who’s Here in the Hamptons


About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites