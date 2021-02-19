‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Mercedes Ruehl, Oscar Winner

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well-known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

On Episode 16 of the podcast, Dan speaks with Mercedes Ruehl, Oscar–winning actor.

Ruehl, a year-round East Hampton resident, has won many awards during her celebrated career, beginning with a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for best supporting actress in the 1992 film The Fisher King. She and Dan talked about her years growing up and her early interest in the theater and film that led to her stunning career. Dan asked her whose plays and films she most admired and her answer might surprise you. Hint: He was a longtime resident of Montauk.

Tune in to the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast here.