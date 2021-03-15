NY-run Vaccine Site in Southampton to Open Friday

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The first New York State-run COVID-19 vaccine site on the East End will begin taking appointments Wednesday and will start vaccinating eligible members of the public on Friday, officials announced Monday.

Appointments at the site can start being booked starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday and the site will be open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’ll continue expanding our distribution network and vaccinating more New Yorkers as the state receives more supply, and those efforts will help us ensure the state moves through this challenging time together,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The Southampton site is one of three debuting this week on Long Island. The other two are at SUNY College at Old Westbury and the Suffolk County Community College campus in Brentwood. State-run sites previously opened at Jones Beach State Park and Stony Brook University.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York’s ‘Am I Eligible’ website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

SUNY Stony Brook Southampton Campus is located at 70 Tuckahoe Rd. in Southampton.

The state has so far opened eligibility for residents who fall in groups 1a and 1b, which includes teachers, first responders, public transit workers, public-facing grocery store workers, people in homeless shelters, anyone older than age 60, and people with certain comorbidities. The state has not yet announced when the general public will become eligible.

East End elected officials and community leaders had criticized the state for previously only providing pop-up sites on the East End and not making the vaccine and information about appointments more accessible.

The state had run pop-up vaccine sites in Southampton for one or two days at a time for specific communities. The rest of vaccinations on the East End have been operated by Suffolk County, pharmacies, and medical facilities.

