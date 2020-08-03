Check Out Promo for ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Sagaponack’s Drew Barrymore will debut her new syndicated talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, on September 14.

A sweet new promo for the show on Twitter features the star “interviewing” her younger self.

Looks like @DrewBarrymore found her first guest, and she has future talk show host written all over her! #DrewBarrymoreShow premieres September 14. Check local listings. pic.twitter.com/v2tsGI1upt — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) July 30, 2020

A note from the star on the show’s official website reads: “I am so excited about all the things that will start to bloom here, as I hope this can become a garden of resources for you. As our show gears up and gets ready to launch, I am so in awe of this opportunity to start right here and now!

In this year 2020, I truly hope to meet this moment. I want to innovate and make a collective experience out of a daytime show. I have worked my whole life, but somehow this feels different! High stakes! And endless ways to connect with people!

From news to pop culture, human interest to comedy – we can have those amazing discussions that we need to have in order to grow! I love exploring everything and finding our way to beauty and wisdom, as well as to the heart and humor in life. I want to reach for an intelligent optimism and just have some fun while doing so. If you’re out there… and this sounds good to you… then thank goodness! Because this is just the beginning. Thank you for reading this and more to come!”

Barrymore, an actress and producer whose extensive body of work goes back to her childhood starring in Hamptonite Steven Spielberg’s E.T., recently starred in Netflix comedy series Santa Clarita Diet. She won a Golden Globe for her role as Edith “Little Edie” Bouvier in the HBO film Grey Gardens, about the infamous East Hampton estate and its eccentric inhabitants. She also started the Barrymore by Carmel Road wine company, Flower Press magazine, the Flower Beauty makeup line and more.