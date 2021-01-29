Andy Cohen Discovers Scarlett Johansson Is His Cousin

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite Andy Cohen recently appeared on the PBS series Finding Your Roots and learned that he and Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson are DNA cousins.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. told an excited Cohen, “You share identical DNA on Chromosomes 2, 3, 7, 14 and 19.”

“Is she Jewish?” Cohen asked. Johansson is Jewish on one side of her family.

On Finding Your Roots, “Dr. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. has explored the ancestry of dozens of influential people from diverse backgrounds, taking millions of viewers deep into the past to reveal the connections that bind us all,” according to PBS. Gates has also explored the lineage of Johansson, Questlove, Jane Lynch, Don Lemon and many others.

Watch the clip above.