Food Seen: Hampton Bays Dining, Passover Specials & More

Sink your teeth into this week’s East End foodie news bites:

Been to the historic fishing village of Hampton Bays lately? If you’re in the mood for a meal with a view overlooking the Shinnecock Canal, Edgewater Restaurant is your stop. The Italian American restaurant reopened for the season on March 5, following a two-month break. edgewaterrestaurant.com

Cowfish comes in clutch for brunch, lunch, dinner and even offers family meals to-go all week. All family meals come with an appetizer choice of spinach and artichoke dip, seasonal hummus or jumbo buffalo shrimp, as well as soup or salad choices of Caesar, wedge, North Fork or clam chowder. Entrée choices include steak ($105), surf and turf ($95), BBQ ($75) and burger ($55). cowfishrestaurant.com

Sundays on the Bay makes it hard to give up drinking this Lent with their happy hour special available Monday through Friday from 4–6 p.m. except for Wednesdays when they’re closed. Stop in for $5 beers, $8 wines by the glass and $8 house mixed drinks. They’re also offering a $38 lobster bake prepared with clams, mussels, shrimp, a 1 ¼–pound lobster with a side of fries or coleslaw. sundaysonthebayrestaurant.com

Outdoor diners can look forward to eating right on the dock at Canal Café in Hampton Bays, where takeout and walkup window service will be available. thecanalcafe.com

Bridgehampton’s Art of Eating has announced items to help stock your freezer. Look for a variety of soups including white bean and kale; squash, tomato, chicken and lentil, or mushroom; pot pies (five for $50) such as beef, chicken or vegetable; pizzas; baked clams; and mini meals. One can call their office at 631-267-2411 or email [email protected] to place an order. hamptonsartofeating.com

Also, in Bridgehampton, L&W Market has announced Easter specials for takeout. All orders must be placed by Thursday, April 1 at noon. Pickup times will be on Saturday, April 3, 3–5 p.m. and Sunday, April 4, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Selections from the menu are as follows: Deviled eggs ($18); charcuterie board ($79); crudité platter ($59); shrimp cocktail ($21); cheese board with all kinds of local and imported cheese, nuts, dried fruit and grilled bread ($89); and an antipasto with marinated veggies, mozzarella, tuna stuffed peppers, olives and basil ($49). Main courses include a large or small honey mustard baked ham ($55 or $110) or roast rack of lamb ($90). Sides include roasted beets with Cara Cara orange, fennel and smoked feta ($16); English and snap peas with spring onions ($16); roasted asparagus ($16); creamed kale ($16); Marilee’s rosemary roasted purple potatoes ($16) or Almond mac and cheese ($12 or $20). Desserts include an apple cranberry cobbler ($49), chocolate croissant bread pudding ($60) or carrot cake ($42). For further information contact L&W Market at 631-537-1123. landwmarket.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor will also offer special meals to-go for the upcoming holidays Passover and Easter. Both packages will be available for preorder by phone or email. The Passover dinner for two runs $150 and features such selections as a mezze platter or green and fresh herb salad. Entrée offerings include whole roasted cauliflower or smoked and roasted lemon pepper chicken. The Easter dinner for two is priced at $185 and is available April 4. Look for woodfire roasted baby carrot salad or a house salad for appetizers; while the entrée is a roast leg of lamb with mint pesto and lemon confit, which is also available for dine-in on Easter Sunday. French macarons and cookies round out the meal. Pickup will be offered noon–8 p.m. Lulu Kitchen will be open Easter Sunday all day, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m. Reservations are recommended for dine-in. Call Lulu Kitchen & Bar at 631-725-0900 or email [email protected] to place your order. lulusagharbor.com

Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton revealed they will be offering holiday at home dinners for four ($320) in honor of Passover on Saturday, March 27. The special takeout menu features the following items: Manischewitz matzo; matzo ball soup, greenhouse carrots and dill; apple and fennel braised lamb shanks or whole rosemary and lemon stuffed chicken. Side offerings include choice of maple butter sweet potato puree wood-oven-roasted Brussels sprouts; and the dessert is chocolate coconut macaroon cookies. Orders will be available for curbside pickup on Saturday, March 27, noon–4 p.m. nickandtonis.com

Fun Food Facts: Did you know that the inventor of the chocolate chip cookie sold the idea to Nestle Toll House in exchange for a lifetime supply of chocolate? Or that a single spaghetti noodle is called a spaghetto? Or that lemons float but limes sink?

Quote of the Week: “Nothing brings people together like good food.” —anonymous

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!