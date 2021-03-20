Hampton Classic Trots Out 2021 Schedule

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In another much-welcome sign of normalcy slowly returning to life on the East End, organizers of the Hampton Classic have ponied up the 2021 dates, confirming that the annual equine extravaganza is in fact back on this summer.

Like everything else, the top-rated horse show was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. But now that the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is ramping up and the infection rates are trending down, horse lovers are galloping with delight over the Hampton Classic’s scheduled return.

“We fully expect to be holding this year’s Hampton Classic at our showgrounds in Bridgehampton, August 29-September 5,” Marty Bauman, spokesman for the Classic, told Dan’s Papers.

One of the largest outdoor horse shows in the United States, top equestrians from around the world have competed for more than $800,000 in prize money in the Hampton Classic for more than four decades.

More than 1,500 horses take part in 200 hunter, jumper, and equitation classes in six show rings. The schedule features competitions for horses and riders of all ages and abilities, ranging from children’s leadline classes to grand prix jumping, and also hosts classes for riders with disabilities. The world-class 65-acre show grounds features the Agneta Currey Boutique Garden with more than 80 vendors, and a dozen international food options as well as exclusive VIP areas.