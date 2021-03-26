‘Who’s Here in the Hamptons’ Podcast: Steve Kroft

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

On Episode 21 of the podcast, Dan speaks Steve Kroft, Emmy-winning journalist and longtime CBS correspondent for 60 Minutes.

Kroft and Rattiner have a great rapport, and in this riveting podcast Kroft takes us on his journey from being a war correspondent reporting around the world, to landing at CBS where he covered over 500 stories (including the infamous interview with Bill and Hillary Clinton, as well as the notable report on Chernobyl). Kroft also shares the reasons why he left 60 Minutes and talks about what he loves most about being a full-time resident of Sag Harbor.

