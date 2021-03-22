Hardy Plumbing & Heating Offers Sage Spring Advice

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hardy Plumbing & Heating is one of the largest plumbing companies on the East End and offers year-round, high-quality workmanship—from plumbing and home heating to construction and mechanical work. The Long Island installation division offers recommendations, quotes, sewer rooting services, repairs, alterations and, of course, installations. We spoke to Hardy Plumbing & Heating general manager George Fredericks to get the 411 on spring plumbing issues to look out for, the importance of heating boilers and more.

What plumbing issues do homeowners run into this time of year?

The biggest issue this time of year is no heat calls but plumbing is not seasonal, so really we are still busy with all aspects of plumbing and heating.

For the upcoming summer season, what should homeowners do to make sure they don’t run into problems with their plumbing?

Don’t open outside water too early—if done before the middle of April you stand the chance of freeze-ups.

What’s a common misconception about plumbing homeowners have?

A common misconception that homeowners have about plumbers is that it’s all very easy and we can fix it immediately. But plumbing can be technical and troubleshooting anything that carries or holds water can get complicated. Unlike other trades, it takes a plumber five years to become fully trained.

Talk about the importance of heating boilers.

It is very important that you have an efficient heating system/boiler in your home. An efficient boiler can save you thousands over just one winter. Call us for advice anytime.

What is the difference between radiant heat and forced air?

Radiant heat is warm water pipes in the floor causing warm floors. Forced air is heated air from vents.

Tell us about your new construction services and what you offer.

We are a full-service plumbing and heating contractor. We can put plumbing/heating in a small cottage to a 15-bath home and everything in between—low end to high end.

To learn more about Hardy Plumbing & Heating, call 631-283-9333 (Hamptons), 631-298-8181 (North Fork) or visit hardyplumbing.com.