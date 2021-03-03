Kent Vies to Unseat Riverhead Supervisor Aguiar

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Riverhead Town Councilwoman Catherine Kent received the Riverhead Town Democratic Committee’s nomination to challenge Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, a Republican seeking her second term.

Kent, of Baiting Hollow, threw her hat in the ring days after the Riverhead GOP nominated Aguiar for a second term during the town party’s convention on February 22.

“A lifelong resident and former teacher in the Riverhead School District, she is a diligent spokesperson for her community and has headed multiple committees,” the party said in a statement. “Catherine has been a true asset on the Riverhead Town Board.”

The freshman supervisor, a former detective sergeant with the New York City police department who unseated Democratic predecessor Laura Jens-Smith in 2019 to become the first Latina town leader on Long Island, was only nine weeks on the job when the coronavirus pandemic struck, seriously impacting town finances.

“I am honored to have received this nomination and will continue to move Riverhead forward, fighting for our great town, across all communities and at all levels of government,” Aguiar said.

In her acceptance speech, she touted cutting non-essential spending in the operating budget by 1 percent to mitigate the losses. She has also worked to revamp the town’s master plan that will serve as a roadmap for future planning.