Lobster Roll Tops List of Best NY Restaurants For Foodies

Lobster Roll in Amagansett, the legendary roadside eatery that is a perennial must-visit for seafood lovers near and far when it reopens for the season on April 30, has added yet another accolade to its list of awards.

The restaurant also known as Lunch — and said to be located in Napeague, if it’s a local giving directions — came in at No. 1 among 15 of The Best Restaurants For Foodies In New York State, as ranked by OnlyInYourState.com, a travel website that ranks leading destination hot spots nationwide. For the uninitiated, Lobster Roll’s menu is best known for its eponymous dish served al fresco with a view of the dunes.

“Established in 1965, this iconic restaurant is hands down the best place you can go for a lobster roll sandwich — outside of New England, of course,” the authors wrote. “The perfect place to stop if you’re out visiting the Montauk Lighthouse, the Lobster Roll is sure to give you a memorable dining experience.”

The news gave the stalwarts at Lobster Roll a little pep in their step while they’re prepping for the 2021 season

“We couldn’t be happier!!” the restaurant boasted on Facebook. “Special thanks to our management and staff for helping us get there year after year.”

In addition to its many positive reviews, Long Islanders also voted Lobster Roll as serving up the Best Lobster Roll on Long Island in the 2021 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest, a title the eatery won three years in a row, and many other times over the past decade. That contest is run by Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

The Lobster Roll aka LUNCH, 1980 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

