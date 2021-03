Photos: Shamrocked St. Paddy’s Day Beer Fest at LI Aquarium

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Guests enjoyed a special night out as they celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the Long Island Aquarium in Riverhead. Craft beers from North Fork Brewing Company, Long Ireland Beer Company, Westhampton Beach Brewing Company and Twin Fork Beer Company were served as specialty dishes such as Shepherd’s Pie, Bangers & Mash and Irish Nachos were savored. Musicians Keith Maguire and Billy MacQuarrie added to the festivities with covers of favorite songs.

For upcoming events at Long Island Aquarium, visit longislandaquarium.com.