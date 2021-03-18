Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: March 19–25, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Don’t feel like leaving the house to have some fun this week? Then you’re in luck, because the East End has several events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. This week’s top East End virtual events include SpringFest21, a special screening of Martin Luther King Jr.: A Personal Portrait and more!

SpringFest21

March 19–21.

Join Twin Forks Musicivic as they celebrate the conclusion of their winter season with a three-day virtual music festival comprising five different Musicast performances. One free ticket is all that is needed to access the whole weekend of musical festivities.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Movie Discussion: Lady Bird

Friday, March 19, 6 p.m.

Join East Hampton Library for a virtual discussion about Lady Bird, directed by Greta Gerwig. You can access the movie for free by singing into Kanopy with your library card, and it’s also available on Netflix. Zoom registration is free but required.

easthamptonlibrary.org

In Process: Yusha-Marie Sorzano and Zoe Hitzig

Saturday, March 20, 3 p.m.

Check out what Watermill Center artists-in-residence Yusha-Marie Sorzano and Zoe Hitzig have created during their residency at this month’s virtual In Process session. Registration is free but required.

watermillcenter.org

Parrish Pairings: Sheree Hovsepian with Kelly Taxter

Sunday, March 21, 5 p.m.

Welcome Parrish Art Museum incoming director Kelly Taxter as she speaks with artist Sheree Hovsepian, who uses film-based cameras, light-sensitive paper, objects and the human body to produce her acclaimed assemblage. Work by the Parrish collection artist will be featured in the museum’s upcoming exhibition Affinities for Abstraction: Women Artists on Eastern Long Island, which opens in May.

631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Farming on the East End Lecture

Monday, March 22, 5 p.m.

Presented by Mary Foster Morgan, this virtual lecture covers when the Suffolk County Farmland Preservation Program made the first purchase of development rights in the nation, making the East End a leader in protecting farmland.

oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

First-Time Home Buyer Seminar

Tuesday, March 23, 7 p.m.

This virtual first-time home buyer seminar includes information from the Community Development Corporation of Long Island about grants available to qualified applicants. A local realtor, attorney and mortgage officer will discuss the specifics of the buying process. Zoom registration is free but required.

[email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

Caring for the Land and Lessons Learned

Wednesday, March 24, 6 p.m.

After working with the Peconic Land Trust on the North Fork for the past 20 years, recently retired Denise Markut and Trust President John v.H. Halsey reflect on the early days of blazing trails, caring for the land and learning about organic farming. Zoom registration is free but required.

631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Martin Luther King Jr. Screening

Thursday, March 25, 8 p.m.

Bay Street Theater and the Southampton African American Museum have partnered up to present a virtual screening of Martin Luther King Jr.: A Personal Portrait. Following the screening, the film’s Emmy Award-winning cinematographer George Silano will join Brenda Simmons of SAAM for a Zoom Q&A session.

baystreet.org

The Producers Q&A with Alec Baldwin

Thursday, March 25.

HamptonsFilm presents a virtual conversation between board member Alec Baldwin and artistic director David Nugent about Mel Brooks’ classic slapstick comedy The Producers (1968), for which Brooks won his only Oscar.

hamptonsfilmfest.org

F.T.A. On-Demand

Now streaming.

Francine Parker’s highly controversial documentary follows theatrical troupe F.T.A. at the height of the Vietnam War as they perform an anti-war comedy show across Southeast Asia. Led by famous activists like actress Jane Fonda, actor Donald Sutherland, comedian Paul Mooney and folk singer Len Chandler, F.T.A.’s protest/comedy show was a huge success among stationed soldiers. Watch the fully restored 4k version of the film through Sag Harbor Cinema.

sagharborcinema.org

