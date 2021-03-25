Top 10 Virtual Events on the East End: March 26–April 1, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Don’t feel like leaving the house to have some fun this week? Then you’re in luck, because the East End has several events that can be enjoyed from the comfort of home. This week’s top East End virtual events include an epic Inda Eaton concert on-demand, a livestreamed one woman show and more!

When Neighbors Were Neighbors Lecture

Friday, March 26, 7 p.m.

Join the East Hampton Historical Society for a virtual lecture led by Barbara Borsack and Hugh King. This week’s topic is Cornelia Huntington, whose 1857 novel Sea Spray weaves an amazing tapestry of a rural community about to blossom into a summer colony. All of her neighbors had stories to tell, and she was there to write them down.

easthamptonhistory.org

The Cool Trio Concert

Friday, March 26, 7:30 p.m.

Join Twin Forks Musicivic as they present The Cool Trio—violinist Maureen Murchie, pianist Paul Johnston and clarinetist Magie Smith—in a unique Jazz music experience. Tickets are free but required.

twinforksmusicivic.org

Unbossed & Unbowed: A One-Woman Show

Saturday, March 27, 3 p.m.

Join writer and performer Ingrid Griffith as she produces a staged virtual reading of her one-woman show, Unbossed & Unbowed, an immersive and interactive show about Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman to run for the Presidency of the U.S. In the 1960s and ’70s, this Brooklyn-born daughter of Caribbean parents was on a mission and called herself Fighting Shirley as she faced off against the political machine in the name of justice.

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Long Island Migrant Labor Camps Lecture

Saturday, March 27, 5 p.m.

Presented by labor attorney and novelist Mark Torres, this virtual presentation coincides with the March 22 publication of his book, Long Island Migrant Labor Camps: Dust for Blood, which tells the never-before-told true story about the migrant labor camps in Suffolk County—from their inception during World War II through their heyday in the 1960s.

oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Virtual Community Passover

March 27–April 3.

The Jewish Center of the Hamptons is once again hosting Virtual Community Passover events to celebrate this holiday of liberation with friends and family. Just set your table at home and join the interactive, community seders held via Zoom. Seders take place Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 at 5 p.m. Passover services take place Sunday, March 28 and Saturday, April 3 at 10 a.m. Passover meal catering (both kosher and non-kosher), Judaica table settings and more are available for purchase.

631-324-9858, [email protected], jcoh.org/passover

Japanese Costume in History: A Kimono Journey

Sunday, March 28, 4:30 p.m.

The LongHouse Reserve invites you to join them for this illuminating virtual talk led by one of the leading experts in Japanese textiles and techniques, Yoshiko Wada. Tickets are $35.

longhouse.org

Charles Bunn: Shinnecock Tribe Woodcarver

Thursday, April 1, 11 a.m.

Charles Bunn was born and lived his entire life on the Shinnecock reservation, working as a hunting guide and decoy maker for the rich and famous. In 1966, hunting decoys made by Bunns were wrongly attributed another person, which, in 2002, prompted Jamie Reason and Joseph Jannsen to begin their research on “the greatest shorebird carver who ever lived.” The pair will discuss their findings in this Zoom presentation.

631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

Runaway Princess: A Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness

Thursday, April 1, 7:30 p.m.

Totally True Things presents a true story, laced with wicked humor and much pathos, following Mary Goggin’s Irish Catholic upbringing, drug addiction, prostitution and the multitude of characters she encountered along the way to ultimately finding joy. Tickets to the virtual show are $12.

631-366-4265, lifestage.me

Inda Eaton: Shelter in Place On-Demand

Now through April 30.

One year ago, Bay Street Theater hosted a full house for the last live music performance before the pandemic shut every venue down. This last show, presciently titled Shelter in Place, was the culmination of creative energy generated over several years in the making of the independently produced Americana Roots Rock album by Inda Eaton called Shelter in Place. Tickets start at $10.

baystreet.org

Wojnarowicz On-Demand

Now streaming.

Available on-demand through Sag Harbor Cinema’s virtual cinema, Wojnarowicz: F**k You F*ggot F**ker is a fiery and urgent documentary portrait of downtown New York City artist, writer, photographer and activist David Wojnarowicz. As New York City became the epicenter of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, Wojnarowicz weaponized his work and waged war against the establishment’s indifference to the plague until his death from it in 1992 at the age of 37. The film is followed by a Q&A with director Chris McKim, producer Fenton Bailey and interviewees Gracie Mansion and Carlo McCormick, moderated by Jerry Portwood of Rolling Stone. Tickets are $12.

sagharborcinema.org

