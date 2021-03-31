Top 5 Live Events on the East End: April 2–8, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a great deal of fun to be had in the Hamptons and on the North Fork this week, so we’re sharing only the best events of the bunch. This week’s top live events on the East End include the MET Under Moonlight drive-in showing of Carmen, the new Spirit’s Promise farmers market and more!

Film: Gerhard Richter Painting

Friday, April 2, 6 p.m.

Gerhard Richter Painting is a thrilling document of Richter’s creative process, juxtaposed with intimate conversations with his critics, collaborators and American gallerist Marian Goodman, plus rare archive material. Tickets are $15.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Comedy Night with Domestic Disturbance

Friday, April 2, 7 p.m.

You know what goes great with beer? Some laughs with friends of course! Join Long Ireland and the comedic crew from the Domestic Disturbance Podcast for a show that’s guaranteed to have you laughing the night away. Tickets are $25 and include your first pint.

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com

Spirit’s Promise Farmers Market

Saturday, April 3, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Spirit’s Promise Equine Rescue is offering the community an opportunity to support local businesses, shop vendors, take a tour of the farm, meet the animals and learn what Spirit’s Promise is all about. The farmers market is held on the first Saturday of each month, and registration is required. Registration is $5 for entry; $15 for entry and a tour.

2746 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. spiritspromiserescue.org

MET Under Moonlight: Carmen

Saturday, April 3, 7:30 p.m.

Join HamptonsFilm at Main Beach for a safe and unique drive-in viewing of Carmen. Mezzo-soprano Elīna Garanča stars in Richard’s Eyre’s acclaimed 2010 stage production. With dances created by star choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and conducted by maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin, this show brings every aspect of Bizet’s thrilling tale to life, from its lighthearted beginning to its inevitably tragic climax. Tickets are $80 per car.

104 Ocean Avenue, East Hampton. hamptonsfilmfest.org

Earth Yoga with Amy Hess

Wednesday, April 7, 9 a.m.

Join yoga instructor Amy Hess for a one-hour class. Yoga will be held in a large outdoor space on woodchips near the pond, weather permitting. Participants should bring a sheet or blanket and a yoga mat. Registration is $15 per class.

3 Old Country Road, Quogue. quoguewildliferefuge.org

