Hamptons Need-to-Know: Pet Adoption and Fostering

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Looking for a furry companion? The demand for pets is at an all-time high, and there are dogs and cats in need of forever homes. Finding a rescue pet these days takes patience, persistence (check websites daily for updates!) and a loving household.

Check out this handy guide on where and how to find, foster and adopt the pet of your dreams. (And don’t forget to support your local shelters and rescues!)

Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)

124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton

631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org

ARF actively rescues cats and dogs, provides care, control and offers sanctuary until loving homes are found. Offers medical care/wellness. A 501(3) not-for-profit.

Available: Cats and dogs for adoption and foster.

The Process: Open by appointment only. All adoptions start online with application, review and invite for a meet and greet.

Fees: Dogs: $200 (7 months old and up); Puppies: $300 (up to 6 months old); Puppy Mill Rescue: $300 (no matter the age)

Cats: $75 (1–6 years old); Adult Cats: Fees waived (over 7 years old), but donations appreciated; Kittens: $100 or two kittens for $150 (up to 1 year old)

Programs/Volunteers: Adoption/Foster, limited volunteers. Pet food donation drives (monthly, usually on third Saturday: April 17, May 15); Free wellness clinics by appointment/monthly. Kitten foster volunteers needed.

Bideawee (Westhampton, Wantagh, Manhattan)

118 Old Country Road, Westhampton

631-684-0079, bideawee.org

Bideawee rescues, shelters and offers adoption/fostering of dogs and cats. Offers medical care, socialization. Westhampton location has a pet hospital and pet cemetery. A 501(3) not-for-profit.

Available: Dogs and Cats for adoption and foster.

The Process: Check website (changes daily); application online, review, callback, phone or Zoom or in-person appointment set up

Fees: $350 and down, depending on age/size

Programs/Volunteers: Adoption/Foster, Animal Hospital, Feral Cat Initiative, Pet Memorial Parks & Garden, Pet Therapy

Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue (GSAR)

P.O. Box 578, Sagaponack, NY 11962

631-903-9215, gimmeshelter.org

GSAR rescues animals destined to high-kill facilities across country. Offers adoption, fostering, medical care. A 501(3) not-for-profit.

Available: Dogs for adoption and foster.

The Process: All adoptions start online, view dogs, fill out applications, selective reviews/references, facetime video of house and dog; sometimes meet and greet at foster home

Fees: Adult dogs about $500; puppies $800; if puppy is too young at time of adoption to spay/neuter, those fees later reimbursed

Programs/Volunteers: In development: no cost spay/neuter programs

North Fork Animal Welfare League (NFAWL)

269 Peconic Lane, Peconic; (Riverhead location currently closed for renovations)

631-765-1811, nfawl.org

NFAWL is a municipal shelter open to all animals within its townships. Offers rescue, refuge, care, control, sheltering, pet adoption/foster, medical services, various programs. A 501(3) not-for-profit.

Available: Dogs for adoption and foster.

The Process: Call first, can often come in same day to see what is available. Pets/application online; process may take a day and if a match, from foster and/or to adoption with medical care

Fees: Puppies under a year: $200; Dog 1–7 years: $175; Senior dogs: $100; Cats and kittens: $60

Programs/Volunteers: Senior for Seniors, Read and Relax, Community Food Pantry, Feral Feline Assistance, Spay/Neuter Vet Assistance, Guardian Angel, Safe Keep, Inter/National Rescue

Southampton Animal Rescue Fund (SASF)

102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays

631 728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

SASF cares for homeless animals in community; rescues animals from kill shelters, offers pet adoption/fosters, vet clinic, training, special programs. Call to visit. A 501(3) not-for-profit.

Available: Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, Ferrets, Birds for adoption and foster

The Process: Always call to visit. Pets/Adoptions are online; application/survey, review/interview, meet and greet

Fees: Dogs: ​$75 ​Dogs in shelter over 6 month; 150 ​Adult Dogs, second $75; $300 Puppies to 1 year; $325 ​Pure Breed; $75​ Senior Dogs over 5 years; $100​ Black Dogs; $100​ Special Needs; $50 ​All Dogs over 5 years to a Senor over 55

Cats: $50​ Special Needs; $75​ Adult Cats, second $25; $100​ Kittens (2 for the price of 1); $50​ Black Cats, second $25; $75 ​Black Kittens (2 for the price of 1); $25​ All Cats over 5 years to a Senior over 55, second $15;

Small Animals: $50 ​Rabbits; $30 Guinea Pigs, second $20; $100​ Ferrets, second $75; Birds: Prices vary

Programs/Volunteers: Owner Surrender Program; Senior for Senior Program; Fero Advo Cats Program, Humane Education