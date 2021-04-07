Hamptons Need-to-Know: Pet Adoption and Fostering

Looking for a furry companion? The demand for pets is at an all-time high, and there are dogs and cats in need of forever homes. Finding a rescue pet these days takes patience, persistence (check websites daily for updates!) and a loving household.
Check out this handy guide on where and how to find, foster and adopt the pet of your dreams. (And don’t forget to support your local shelters and rescues!)
Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF)
124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton
631-537-0400, arfhamptons.org
ARF actively rescues cats and dogs, provides care, control and offers sanctuary until loving homes are found. Offers medical care/wellness. A 501(3) not-for-profit.
Available: Cats and dogs for adoption and foster.
The Process: Open by appointment only. All adoptions start online with application, review and invite for a meet and greet.
Fees: Dogs: $200 (7 months old and up); Puppies: $300 (up to 6 months old); Puppy Mill Rescue: $300 (no matter the age)
Cats: $75 (1–6 years old); Adult Cats: Fees waived (over 7 years old), but donations appreciated; Kittens: $100 or two kittens for $150 (up to 1 year old)
Programs/Volunteers: Adoption/Foster, limited volunteers. Pet food donation drives (monthly, usually on third Saturday: April 17, May 15); Free wellness clinics by appointment/monthly. Kitten foster volunteers needed.
Bideawee (Westhampton, Wantagh, Manhattan)
118 Old Country Road, Westhampton
631-684-0079, bideawee.org
Bideawee rescues, shelters and offers adoption/fostering of dogs and cats. Offers medical care, socialization. Westhampton location has a pet hospital and pet cemetery. A 501(3) not-for-profit.
Available: Dogs and Cats for adoption and foster.
The Process: Check website (changes daily); application online, review, callback, phone or Zoom or in-person appointment set up
Fees: $350 and down, depending on age/size
Programs/Volunteers: Adoption/Foster, Animal Hospital, Feral Cat Initiative, Pet Memorial Parks & Garden, Pet Therapy
Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue (GSAR)
P.O. Box 578, Sagaponack, NY 11962
631-903-9215, gimmeshelter.org
GSAR rescues animals destined to high-kill facilities across country. Offers adoption, fostering, medical care. A 501(3) not-for-profit.
Available: Dogs for adoption and foster.
The Process: All adoptions start online, view dogs, fill out applications, selective reviews/references, facetime video of house and dog; sometimes meet and greet at foster home
Fees: Adult dogs about $500; puppies $800; if puppy is too young at time of adoption to spay/neuter, those fees later reimbursed
Programs/Volunteers: In development: no cost spay/neuter programs
North Fork Animal Welfare League (NFAWL)
269 Peconic Lane, Peconic; (Riverhead location currently closed for renovations)
631-765-1811, nfawl.org
NFAWL is a municipal shelter open to all animals within its townships. Offers rescue, refuge, care, control, sheltering, pet adoption/foster, medical services, various programs. A 501(3) not-for-profit.
Available: Dogs for adoption and foster.
The Process: Call first, can often come in same day to see what is available. Pets/application online; process may take a day and if a match, from foster and/or to adoption with medical care
Fees: Puppies under a year: $200; Dog 1–7 years: $175; Senior dogs: $100; Cats and kittens: $60
Programs/Volunteers: Senior for Seniors, Read and Relax, Community Food Pantry, Feral Feline Assistance, Spay/Neuter Vet Assistance, Guardian Angel, Safe Keep, Inter/National Rescue
Southampton Animal Rescue Fund (SASF)
102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays
631 728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com
SASF cares for homeless animals in community; rescues animals from kill shelters, offers pet adoption/fosters, vet clinic, training, special programs. Call to visit. A 501(3) not-for-profit.
Available: Dogs, Cats, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits, Ferrets, Birds for adoption and foster
The Process: Always call to visit. Pets/Adoptions are online; application/survey, review/interview, meet and greet
Fees: Dogs: $75 Dogs in shelter over 6 month; 150 Adult Dogs, second $75; $300 Puppies to 1 year; $325 Pure Breed; $75 Senior Dogs over 5 years; $100 Black Dogs; $100 Special Needs; $50 All Dogs over 5 years to a Senor over 55
Cats: $50 Special Needs; $75 Adult Cats, second $25; $100 Kittens (2 for the price of 1); $50 Black Cats, second $25; $75 Black Kittens (2 for the price of 1); $25 All Cats over 5 years to a Senior over 55, second $15;
Small Animals: $50 Rabbits; $30 Guinea Pigs, second $20; $100 Ferrets, second $75; Birds: Prices vary
Programs/Volunteers: Owner Surrender Program; Senior for Senior Program; Fero Advo Cats Program, Humane Education