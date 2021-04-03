Mariska Hargitay Reunites with Chris Meloni in Law & Order

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Did you see the big event? Hamptonite Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni reunited in Law & Order: SVU and the premiere of Law & Order: Organized Crime in a special crossover on April 1.

Hargitay and Meloni played opposite each other on SVU for 10 seasons as detective partners Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler until Meloni exited the show between Seasons 12 and 13. Benson remains the star of the show today, with SVU in its record-breaking 22nd season, and Meloni is now back to headline the new Organized Crime series.

The two-part special reintroduces Stabler, now an NYPD liaison in Rome, who returns to Manhattan with wife Kathy and son Eli to testify in a major organized crime trial and attend an awards ceremony for Benson. After Kathy is shockingly killed in a car bombing meant for Stabler, he resolves to stay in Manhattan and take down the mafia responsible for his wife’s murder.

The episodes also delved into the unresolved partnership of Benson and Stabler, with Stabler writing a letter to his former partner. Viewers don’t yet know what the letter says.

Check out Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on NBC and Peacock.