Southampton Hosts Art of Healing for National Recovery Month

September is National Recovery Month, and Long Island’s East End is making efforts to support those healing from substance abuse and mental health conditions.

As the Town of Southold has teamed up with the Suffolk-based HUGS (Human Growth & Understanding Services), Inc. to join the “Go Purple” initiative in support of those in recovery, the Town of Southampton will host The Art of Healing, an exhibition aiming to spotlight the power that art has to inspire and heal.

The creative arts showcase will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 3-6 p.m. at East End Arts in Riverhead. The Town of Southampton Addiction, Recovery and Behavioral Health Committee has collected art from community members throughout the month of September, and is excited to feature photographs, paintings, mixed media, collages, drawings and more. Various organizations across Long Island, such as THRIVE Recovery Community and Outreach Centers, Southampton Town Youth Bureau and the Family & Children’s organization have joined together to sponsor the event in support of those who courageously travel down the road toward recovery.

The event is free and open to the public, located at East End Arts, 141 East Main Street in Riverhead.

National Recovery Month is a nationwide observance held every September to bring awareness to substance use disorder, which 21 million Americans are currently in recovery from. Recovery Month was started in 1989 to recognize the recovery community and emphasize the importance of evidence-based treatment and rehabilitative practices.