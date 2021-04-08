East End Police Cracking Down on Distracted Driving

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Police departments on the East End will be stepping up enforcement of traffic laws that prohibit texting while driving this week, authorities warn.

“We will be looking for those drivers who are engaging in behaviors that cause a hazard to other motorists and the roadways,” the Southampton Town Police Department said in a statement. Riverhead Town Police issued a similar advisory.

Cops across New York State will be participating in the “U Text, U Pay” initiative in which police officers will prioritize drivers violating laws against using cell phones behind the wheel. The campaign runs April 8-12 to coincide with Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

Almost 80% of crashes and 65% of near crashes in a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study involved the driver looking away from the forward roadway just prior to the crash, the agency said.